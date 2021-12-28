Prince Andrew challenges accuser’s residency status in bid to have sex abuse case thrown out

The Duke of York's legal team claimed that ‘recently discovered evidence’ had come to light that cast doubt on Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s claim to be a resident of Colorado - Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Duke of York has launched a second bid to have his civil sexual abuse case thrown out of court, arguing that his accuser is not a US citizen as she has claimed.

The Duke’s lawyers filed a motion on Tuesday to challenge the jurisdiction of the New York court, arguing that “recently discovered evidence” had come to light that cast doubt on Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s claim to be a resident of Colorado.

Their motion states that rather, she lives with her husband and three children in Perth, Australia, and therefore her complaint is invalid.

Ms Giuffre, 38, claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17. She is seeking unspecified damages.

Federal court rules do not allow both parties to an action to be foreign citizens.

The Duke’s legal team, led by Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler, has asked Lewis Kaplan, the judge, to halt proceedings while they investigate Ms Giuffre’s residency status.

They want the discovery process, which could involve members of the Royal family being subpoenaed, to be put on hold while written and oral evidence is taken from Ms Giuffre.

The motion argued that Ms Giuffre has lived in Australia for all but two of the past 19 years.

“It is undisputed that, at the time she filed this action, Ms. Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in a AU$1.9 million home in Perth, Western Australia, where she and her husband have been raising their three children,” it added.

“In reality, Ms. Giuffre’s ties to Colorado are very limited. She has not lived there since at least 2019 – approximately two years before she filed this lawsuit against Prince Andrew – and potentially, according to her own deposition testimony, not since October 2015.”

The motion claimed that Ms Giuffre only recently registered to vote in Colorado, using her mother and stepfather’s mailing address.

It described the timing as “suspicious”, adding that it appeared to be a “calculated move” to support her “specious claim of citizenship in Colorado despite having moved to Australia at least a year (if not four years) earlier”.

The court documents stated that she and Robert Giuffre, her Australian husband, moved to New South Wales in 2002 where they lived for at least 11 years before temporarily relocating to Florida, where they stayed for 14 months.

Ms Giuffre is then said to have moved briefly to Penrose, Colorado, in 2015 before returning to Australia that October.

The Duke’s motion also accuses her of being “inconsistent” about her domicile arrangements in her various lawsuits pertaining to her time with Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Kaplan is due to hear arguments on the Duke’s first motion to dismiss the case on January 4.

He has argued that as Ms Giuffre was 17 – the age of consent in New York – at the time of the alleged offences, she must prove she was forced to have sex with him against her will.

He also claimed that the “plain language” of a 2009 financial deal Ms Giuffre made with Epstein, the convicted sex offender, prevents her from suing the Duke.

If that attempt to get the case thrown out is unsuccessful, depositions were expected to begin promptly, with a trial slated for next autumn.

David Boies, Ms Giuffre’s lead counsel, has revealed that he plans to seek depositions from two British witnesses, who are “close to Andrew who would have knowledge of his actions”.

He added: “That might include his ex-wife. It could possibly be his brother.”

The Duke’s legal team has branded the civil action “baseless” and said “sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth”.

Their response states that the Duke “never sexually abused or assaulted” Ms Giuffre and unequivocally denies her “false allegations”.