Prince Andrew claims “consent” in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit, US sanctions against Russia IMMINENT
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Virginia GiuffreAlleged victim of the underage sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein
- Prince Andrew, Duke of YorkSecond son and third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (born 1960)
Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss Prince Andrew's continued attempts to have Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against him dismissed.