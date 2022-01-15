Prince Andrew claims Virginia Giuffre 'may suffer from false memories'

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson leave Royal Lodge together on Saturday - Kelvin Bruce

The Duke of York wants to question his accuser’s husband and psychologist as witnesses in his sexual abuse case, as he suggests she is suffering from “false memories”, court documents have revealed.

The Duke’s lawyers have asked to interview Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s husband, Robert Giuffre, under oath about her “alleged childhood trauma and abuse”, her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, her household finances and any communication she has had with him about Prince Andrew and the civil case.

They want to question Dr Judith Lightfoot about Ms Giuffre’s claim to have been under threat of death or bodily harm from Epstein and Maxwell, her “alleged severe emotional distress and psychological harm” and links between such harm and the alleged conduct of Prince Andrew.

Lawyers for the Duke state in court documents that he vehemently denies Ms Giuffre’s claims that he sexually assaulted her and sexually abused another victim in front of her.

The court documents reveal that the Duke will argue that Ms Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with him on three separate occasions in 2001 when she was 17, “may suffer from false memories”.

In a letter of request for international judicial assistance from the Australian authorities, the Duke’s lawyers state that they need to interview Dr Lightfoot, who is based in Australia, in order to test the truth of Ms Giuffre’s claims.

Virginia Giuffre - Bloomberg

His lawyers go on to state that the Duke “contends that [Ms Giuffre] may suffer from false memories, as evidenced by the fact that her claims regarding her time with Epstein and the circumstances under which [Prince Andrew] allegedly assaulted her have repeatedly changed over the years.”

They also allege that her decision to waive her right to anonymity and give multiple media interviews about her experiences with Epstein have “contributed to any purported emotional distress and invasion of privacy she claims to have suffered”.

The Duke’s lawyers have asked to see all of Dr Lightfoot’s medical notes on Ms Giuffre, her prescriptions and invoices.

The Duke’s lawyers say they intend to also use evidence given in Maxwell’s recent sex trafficking trial about Ms Giuffre’s alleged criminal conduct. It was claimed at the trial that she helped recruit girls for Epstein.

In documents submitted to Judge Lewis Kaplan, Prince Andrew’s lawyers state that Mr Giuffre met Virginia Roberts in Thailand in around 2002, “when she was attending a massage training course and recruiting one or more women to perform sexual acts for Jeffrey Epstein, who funded the trip”.

The documents went on to say: “Mr Giuffre has relevant information regarding [Virginia Giuffre’s] domicile since 2002, her relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, [Giuffre’s] role in recruiting underage girls for Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking scheme and [Giuffre’s] allegations against [Prince Andrew].”

The Duke claims in his defence that Ms Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Epstein to various high-profile individuals “in an effort to deflect from her own participation in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme, including by recruiting young women (including at least one 14-year-old girl) to become sexual partners for Epstein”.

They go on to state that Mr Giuffre, who is also based in Australia, has supported wife’s campaigns on behalf of victims of sexual abuse and sex trafficking and is “likely to have information” about her non-profit organsiations, Victims Refuse Silence and Speak Out Act Reclaim.

The Duke was photographed with his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, in his Range Rover driving from their residence in the grounds of Windsor Great Park on Saturday.

Sarah, Duchess of York stands by Prince Andrew

The Duchess’ appearance by his side suggests she continues to stand by him in his battle to clear his name.

Despite divorcing in 1996, the Duke and Duchess remain close and share Royal Lodge, the Queen Mother’s former home, regularly visiting the Queen together at Windsor Castle.

A friend of the Duchess was reported as saying: “Sarah has absolutely no intention of shrinking away from the limelight. Why should she?

“She and her daughters have done nothing wrong and they believe Andrew 100 per cent that he has done nothing wrong either.”

It came after Princess Beatrice was spared being formally dragged into her father’s sexual abuse case.

Sources close to the family had been braced for the 33-year-old to be called as a key witness, after the Duke of York alleged that he was with his daughter at a Pizza Express in Woking on the night at the centre of the claims against him.

But in a surprise move, lawyers for the Duke’s accuser revealed on Friday that they only plan to seek depositions from two British witnesses - Robert Olney, the Duke’s former equerry, and Shukri Walker, who claims to have seen him at Tramp nightclub in London on the night he is alleged to have forced Ms Giuffre to have sex with him.