Prince Andrew could face legal action despite agreement between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein

A deal that Prince Andrew's accuser made with Jeffrey Epstein does not explicitly rule out legal action against the royal, The Telegraph understands.

The agreement Virginia Roberts Giuffre struck with convicted sex offender Epstein in 2009 will be made public by a New York judge on Monday.

It comes ahead of a critical court hearing on Tuesday, when Andrew Brettler, the Duke of York's LA-based lawyer, will try to persuade Lewis Kaplan, the judge, to throw the case out.

He will argue that the settlement deal Ms Giuffre made with Epstein, for which she is said to have received an estimated £2 million, entitles Prince Andrew to "complete release" from the lawsuit. He will claim that, as a senior member of the Royal family, the Duke falls into one of the "expressly identified categories" of people released from liability.

However, the document does not name the Duke and contains only opaque, broad references to Epstein's associates, expected to generate high-stakes legal wrangling from both sides. David Boies, for Ms Giuffre, has described the agreement as "irrelevant" to the case.

Virginia Giuffre and her lawyer David Boies, pictured in New York in 2019 - Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Ms Giuffre, now 38, claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17, in London, New York and on Epstein's private Caribbean island. She is seeking unspecified damages.

The remote hearing currently represents the Duke's only chance to have the case dismissed. Should he fail, he faces the prospect of a lengthy discovery and deposition process, which could involve close members of the family and his police protection officers, ahead of a trial in the autumn.

The Duke is thought unlikely to dial in to the mid-afternoon hearing, which is expected to last around an hour, and will instead wait to be briefed by his legal team immediately afterwards. It is thought that Judge Kaplan will either make his decision known at the end of the hearing or hand down a written ruling within days.

If he loses, Mr Brettler has asked Ms Giuffre to provide more detail about her allegations, claiming her lawsuit is "ambiguous and wholly devoid of factual allegations" concerning the New York incident.

The Duke's legal team received a setback last week when a request to halt proceedings to enable them to investigate Ms Giuffre's residency status was denied. They argued that, because she lived in Australia, the New York federal court could not hear the case. However, the potential for a legal challenge to the court's jurisdiction remains on the table.

It comes as the Duke faces unprecedented pressure following the conviction of his close friend Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges last week.

Maxwell is an undeniably central figure in his case. It was at her London mews house that Ms Giuffre claims she was raped by the Duke in March 2001, having been trafficked from New York. The Duke has categorically denied allegations

The Duke's retention of his military titles, including the coveted Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, has also proved increasingly contentious.

Buckingham Palace aides have admitted privately that their hands are tied unless he gives them up willingly, because to remove them while legal proceedings are ongoing could be seen as pre-empting the outcome.

Tentative discussions about a wider reshuffle of the royals' military roles has been under way for some time, however, and courtiers have also been debating what action will be needed to protect the monarchy should the Duke lose the civil case.

Senior royals, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, are said to be firmly against a return to public life regardless of the outcome. But a loss could mean Prince Andrew is no longer able to use his HRH title and is stripped of any remaining military titles and patronages.

A suggestion that he would be asked to put his Dukedom in abeyance is considered wide of the mark, as is a claim that he would have to scale back on his housing. The Duke of York title was held by the Queen's father, George VI, before he became King and was personally bestowed by the monarch on her son.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment.