Prince Andrew Has Demanded A Jury Trial For His Sexual Assault Case

Ellie Hall
·2 min read
Prince Andrew has formally requested a jury trial to determine the verdict of a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him in New York federal court, according to a complaint filed Wednesday.

The Duke of York is being sued by a woman who claims she was forced to have sex with him while she was a minor and under the control of former financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre says that she was 17 years old when she was compelled to have sex with Andrew on three different occasions in London, New York City, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

In the court documents, Andrew and his lawyers went on the attack, not just "expressly denying" each of Giuffre's accusations of sexual abuse but also accusing her of misconduct and questioning whether the court even has legal jurisdiction to hear her case.

"Prince Andrew’s answer continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself," Giuffre's lawyer David Boies said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. "We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial."

The lead attorney for the duke, Andrew Brettler, told BuzzFeed News via email that Wednesday was the last day for them to enter a response with the court and denied that the request for a jury trial was filed in response to an attempt to reach a settlement deal.

The decision comes exactly two weeks after Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the charges against the duke on Jan. 12. Andrew's lawyers made several attempts to have the case thrown out, but Kaplan determined that there was enough evidence to allow the case to proceed to discovery, the phase where both sides have to produce potential evidence requested by the other, and key figures are deposed.

The next day, the Queen announced that she was stripping her second son of his honorary military titles and removing him from titular leadership positions of royal charities and foundations.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending the case as a private citizen," according to the Buckingham Palace statement released via social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Jan. 26, 2022, at 20:30 PM

