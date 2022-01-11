Prince Andrew hearing - live: Judge to issue ruling as Maxwell prosecutors offer to drop perjury charges

Prince Andrew is awaiting a ruling on his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault civil lawsuit against him thrown out of court.

Ms Giuffre filed the lawsuit alleging she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York - when she was 17.

Andrew denies all the allegations against him and says Ms Giuffre is seeking another “another payday at his expense”.

It comes as prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial offered to drop separate perjury charges against the socialite.

In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, prosecutors said victims wanted to avoid the ‘trauma’ of having to testify again and suggested she should be sentenced in three to four months.

Maxwell’s lawyers opposed setting a timetable, and said a juror’s post-trial revelations that he had been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a new trial.

Last Tuesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would issue a ruling “pretty soon” on whether Ms Giuffre can pursue her civil case.

He is weighing up whether a 2009 settlement agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre affords Andrew protection from legal action.

Key Points

Tough questioning from judge throws Prince Andrew’s dismissal attempt into disarray

Judge weighing up agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre told me about sex with Prince Andrew, Maxwell witness claims

What happened at the hearing last week?

Prince Andrew may not need to sweat any longer

20:45 , Bevan Hurley

What a day to be Judge Lewis Kaplan, district judge serving on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York – the man with the fates of Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Prince Andrew in his hands, and the eyes of the world upon him.

He must decide whether the text and the legal status of the settlement agreement Ms Giuffre signed with Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 means that her civil case for damages against Andrew is thrown out; or he can judge that it is irrelevant; or he can reserve judgement and order more “discovery” about the circumstances in which the text of the document was determined, and also have have more time to some to take a considered view about the legal points.

Story continues

That might mean Andrew having to give some sort of statement, but that might be it. For the first time, Andrew’s lawyers would have gotten the better of the argument by demanding disclosure of the settlement agreement, and they’d have greatly increased Andrew’s chances of seeing it dismissed. His troubles would hardly be behind him, but they wouldn’t get much worse. Perhaps.

Read Sean O’Grady’s column for The Independent below.

Prince Andrew may not need to sweat any longer | Sean O’Grady

Powerful men who have escaped scrutiny may well be alarmed by the Maxwell verdict

20:00 , Bevan Hurley

For a legal case of some complexity, the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell was done and dusted with surprising dispatch. After a trial lasting less than three weeks, the jury spent just 40 hours on its deliberations before returning five guilty verdicts and only one acquittal on the charges of grooming and sex-trafficking before it.

Members of her family – who had been in court for the duration – seemed taken aback by the verdicts, and announced her intention to appeal against convictions that could mean she spends the rest of her life in prison.

The most immediate question now will be whether the unanimity of the verdicts and the likely severity of the sentence will precipitate the sort of plea-bargaining that is common in the US justice system.

Read The Independent’s Mary Dejevsky on how the verdict may be causing alarm to powerful men who have evaded scrutiny.

Powerful men may well be alarmed by the Maxwell verdict | Mary Dejevsky

Virginia Giuffre told me she had sex with Prince Andrew, claims Maxwell witness

19:15 , Bevan Hurley

Virginia Giuffre told a fellow victim of Jeffrey Epstein in 2001 that she had had sex with Prince Andrew, it was claimed last night.

Carolyn Andriano, who testified in the trail of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell last month, has claimed in an interview with Daily Mail that the-then 17-year-old Ms Giuffre confided in her at the time of the incident.

It is the first contemporaneous report of Prince Andrew’s alleged sexual assault and will pile pressure on his legal team as they battle to get a US judge to drop Ms Giuffre’s civil suit against him.

The Independent’s Holly Bancroft has the story.

Virginia Giuffre told me she had sex with Prince Andrew, claims Maxwell witness

Why didn’t Virginia Giuffre testify at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial?

18:30 , Bevan Hurley

Virginia Giuffre’s name was mentioned throughout Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial - which ended in convictions on five charges. So why didn’t she testify?

The Independent’s Oliver O’Connell has the full story.

Why didn’t Virginia Giuffre testify at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial?

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

17:45 , Bevan Hurley

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.

In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.

They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.

Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a new trial.

Prosecutors offer to drop Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Who is Virginia Giuffre and what are her allegations against Prince Andrew?

17:00 , Bevan Hurley

Virginia Giuffre first met now-convicted Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 at the age of 17, when she was working as a spa assistant in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, where Ms Giuffre’s father also worked as a maintenance manager.

Maxwell approached her and asked if she was interested in being a masseuse for Epstein. However, according to Ms Giuffre’s claims, both Epstein and Maxwell began grooming her.

Ms Giuffre was allegedly trafficked to then 41-year-old Prince Andrew in 2001.

The Duke is accused of having sex with Ms Giuffre (then known by her maiden name, Virginia Roberts) on three occasions; a trip to London in 2001 when she was 17 for which she was paid $15,000, and later in New York and on Little Saint James, a small private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Despite flight logs and photos revealing Ms Giuffre and Prince Andrew had spent time together, the Duke has denied meeting or having sex with her.

What are the allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew?

ICYMI: Prince Andrew ‘rushing through sale of £17m Swiss chalet’ as legal bills spiral

16:15 , Bevan Hurley

Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to rush through the sale of his $23 million (£17m) Swiss chalet as the bills mount in his legal battle against Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke of York is waiting for a US judge to decide whether to dismiss Ms Giuffre’s civil case against him.

Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit alleges she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends when she was 17, including the Duke of York, who denies the claims.

The Independent’s Chiara Giordano has the full story.

Prince Andrew ‘rushing through sale of £17m Swiss chalet’ as legal bills spiral

Ghislaine Maxwell: The life of the Jeffrey Epstein associate found guilty of sex trafficking

15:30 , Eleanor Sly

Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell and his French wife Elisabeth, was born in affluent Maisons-Laffitte in northern France on Christmas Day 1961, the youngest of nine children.

Just two days later, her teenage brother Michael was involved in a car accident that would keep him in a prolonged coma until his death in 1967, a tragedy that marked the family.

Ghislaine and her siblings were raised in Oxford at the Maxwells’ Headington Hill Hall home, a sprawling mansion that also served as the headquarters for their father’s Pergamon Press publishing outfit, which, at 14, Ghislaine would help by learning to programme a new suite of Wang computers her father had introduced in 1973 as part of a modernising initiative.

Read more here:

Ghislaine Maxwell: The Jeffrey Epstein associate found guilty of sex trafficking

The royal family will survive – regardless of what happens to Prince Andrew

14:36 , Eleanor Sly

Even after the release and publication of the 2009 “settlement agreement” of Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) and Jeffrey Epstein, there are still many things we do not know about Prince Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, a convicted paedophile, and what (if anything) went on between the Duke of York and Giuffre.

I put it that way because his representatives have denied all the claims, and the Duke himself decided to go on television to clear matters up personally – though, arguably, that Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis didn’t quite do the trick. Civil legal proceedings are continuing.

Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her in London, New York and the Virgin Islands when she was a teenager. She is seeking unspecified damages. There is plenty of disputation on the facts, as well as purely legal procedural points about whether she is entitled to bring the claim because of her residency or the “settlement agreement” she reached with Epstein.

Sean O’Grady writes:

The royals will survive – regardless of what happens to Prince Andrew | Sean O’Grady

The royal family will survive – regardless of what happens to Prince Andrew

14:36 , Eleanor Sly

Even after the release and publication of the 2009 “settlement agreement” of Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) and Jeffrey Epstein, there are still many things we do not know about Prince Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, a convicted paedophile, and what (if anything) went on between the Duke of York and Giuffre.

I put it that way because his representatives have denied all the claims, and the Duke himself decided to go on television to clear matters up personally – though, arguably, that Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis didn’t quite do the trick. Civil legal proceedings are continuing.

Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her in London, New York and the Virgin Islands when she was a teenager. She is seeking unspecified damages. There is plenty of disputation on the facts, as well as purely legal procedural points about whether she is entitled to bring the claim because of her residency or the “settlement agreement” she reached with Epstein.

Sean O’Grady writes:

The royals will survive – regardless of what happens to Prince Andrew | Sean O’Grady

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers call for sex-trafficking convictions to be thrown out over juror sexual abuse comments

13:20 , Eleanor Sly

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers are calling for her sex-trafficking convictions to be thrown out after a juror told The Independent he shared his own experiences of sexual abuse during deliberations.

Attorney Christian Everdell told Judge Alison Nathan the juror’s comments had swayed jurors to convict Maxwell and present “incontrovertible grounds for a new trial”.

It came as prosecutors asked Judge Nathan to “conduct an inquiry” into comments made in three interviews.

Bevan Hurley reports:

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers call for sex-trafficking convictions to be thrown out

Powerful men who have escaped scrutiny may well be alarmed by the Maxwell verdict

12:09 , Eleanor Sly

For a legal case of some complexity, the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell was done and dusted with surprising dispatch. After a trial lasting less than three weeks, the jury spent just 40 hours on its deliberations before returning five guilty verdicts and only one acquittal on the charges of grooming and sex-trafficking before it.

Members of her family – who had been in court for the duration – seemed taken aback by the verdicts, and announced her intention to appeal against convictions that could mean she spends the rest of her life in prison.

The most immediate question now will be whether the unanimity of the verdicts and the likely severity of the sentence will precipitate the sort of plea-bargaining that is common in the US justice system.

Writes Mary Dejevsky:

Powerful men may well be alarmed by the Maxwell verdict | Mary Dejevsky

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

10:31 , Eleanor Sly

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex trafficking case, they said in a letter.

In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dismissing the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.

They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.

Chiara Giordano reports:

Prosecutors offer to drop Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Who is Virginia Giuffre and what are her allegations against Prince Andrew?

09:20 , Eleanor Sly

A woman who claims she was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein is mounting a civil lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexual assault.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, filed her suit against the Duke of York in the Southern District Court of New York in August under the state’s Child Victims Act.

The suit alleges Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001 - allegations which he denies.

Megan Sheets reports:

What are the allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew may not need to sweat any longer

08:10 , Eleanor Sly

What a day to be Judge Lewis Kaplan, district judge serving on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York – the man with the fates of Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Prince Andrew in his hands, and the eyes of the world upon him.

He must decide whether the text and the legal status of the settlement agreement Ms Giuffre signed with Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 means that her civil case for damages against Andrew is thrown out; or he can judge that it is irrelevant; or he can reserve judgement and order more “discovery” about the circumstances in which the text of the document was determined, and also have have more time to some to take a considered view about the legal points.

That might mean Andrew having to give some sort of statement, but that might be it. For the first time, Andrew’s lawyers would have gotten the better of the argument by demanding disclosure of the settlement agreement, and they’d have greatly increased Andrew’s chances of seeing it dismissed. His troubles would hardly be behind him, but they wouldn’t get much worse. Perhaps.

Sean O’Grady writes:

Prince Andrew may not need to sweat any longer | Sean O’Grady

What we know about Prince Andrew’s sale of £17m Swiss chalet

06:38 , Arpan Rai

With hefty legal bills piling up, Prince Andrew is reported to be rushing through the sale of his £17 million Swiss chalet as his court battle against accuser Virginia Giuffre deepens.

This comes at a time when the Duke of York is waiting for a US judge to decide whether the civil case by Ms Giuffre needs to be dismissed.

One of the key accusers in the Jeffrey Epstein trial, Ms Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with the convicted sex offender’s friends when she was 17. She has also accused Prince Andrew, who has denied the allegation.

According to a report, the duke is attempting to push through the sale of his plush Chalet Helora in the ski resort of Verbier because the Queen “would not assist” in any financial settlement with Ms Giuffre from now on.

Chiara Giordano has the full report here

Prince Andrew 'made himself an easy target', says PR expert

05:31 , Arpan Rai

Prince Andrew was used by disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein for a “sort of pseudo-royal warrant”, according to crisis PR consultant Richard Hillgrove.

“He [Prince Andrew] really has his hand forced and it’s all about impact on the royal family,” Mr Hillgrove said.

Previously known for handling clients like Charles Saatchi, Julian Assange, Amber Heard and Dame Vivienne Westwood, Mr Hillgrove said the ongoing Prince Andrew case was not something the Queen would want in her platinum jubilee year. “...but there seem to be all these fires lit and everyone seems to be getting [it] in the neck,” he told Express.co.uk.

Remarking on the duke’s lifestyle, the PR expert said: “And obviously Andrew has made himself quite an easy target with a colourful lifestyle in the past and the types of people he used to hang out with coming back now to haunt him,” he said.

Emily Maitlis says Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was ‘jaw-dropping’

04:45 , Oliver O'Connell

BBC journalist Emily Maitlis has given a behind-the-scenes account of what she called a “jaw-dropping” interview she conducted with Prince Andrew in 2019.

It comes as a New York judge decides whether to allow Virginia Giuffre, the trafficking victim of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to pursue her civil case against the Duke of York.

Laurie Churchman reports.

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was ‘jaw-dropping’, says presenter Emily Maitlis

Settlement between Giuffre and Epstein made public prior to hearing

03:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Prince Andrew’s lawyers believe the details of a settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre could stop him from facing a sex abuse lawsuit.

A 2009 legal document unsealed by a New York court a week ago revealed Ms Giuffre was paid $500,000 (£370,000) to settle her claims against the late paedophile financier, a former friend of the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew accuser’s settlement with Jeffrey Epstein made public

Voices: The royal family will survive

02:25 , Oliver O'Connell

No matter what happens to Prince Andrew, the royal family will survive, writes Sean O’Grady.

The royals will survive – regardless of what happens to Prince Andrew | Sean O’Grady

Editorial: What can be done about Prince Andrew?

01:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Such is the nature of the hereditary principle that, sometimes, less than ideal personalities pop up in the line of royal succession or elsewhere as prominent members of the family; people whose sense of judgement can be problematic, to put it mildly, and cause trouble.

Such is human nature, indeed, that not everyone who happens to be born into the House of Windsor is as cautious and dutiful as, say, the Queen – genetics has its limits. What, then, can be done with and about her turbulent second son, the Duke of York?

Editorial: What can be done about the Queen’s turbulent second son, the Duke of York?

‘You’ll have a decision pretty soon'

00:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Lewis Kaplan promised a decision “pretty soon” on whether the case against the prince can proceed to trial.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Prince Andrew’s effort to dismiss sexual abuse case flounders under tough questioning

Will Maxwell name names?

Monday 10 January 2022 22:45 , Oliver O'Connell

With a guilty verdict handed down on five of the six sex trafficking charges against her, Ghislaine Maxwell faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.

The 60-year-old British socialite was convicted of sex trafficking, three conspiracy charges, and of transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity. The total possible sentence amounts to 65 years.

Even the most lenient sentencing looks bleak for Maxwell, so what are her options now?

There are two courses of action she can take – she can continue to fight and appeal her conviction, or she can cooperate with federal prosecutors and reveal details concerning anyone else’s involvement in the crimes for which she has been convicted.

What’s next for Ghislaine Maxwell? Will she appeal, or flip and name names?

What were the duke's ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein?

Monday 10 January 2022 21:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Prince Andrew’s presence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial was most keenly felt in a photograph he didn’t appear in.

Government exhibit GX-347 showed a picture of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein on a porch bench in the grounds of the Queen’s Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands.

The photo was taken on a trip the pair took to the royal manor in 1999 as the guest of Prince Andrew.

It was among 19 images released to the jury of Epstein and Maxwell in exotic locations appearing to be very much in love that were found on CDs taken from a 2019 FBI raid on Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

Bevan Hurley looks at their relationship with the prince.

What were Prince Andrew’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein?

What the Maxwell verdict means for the case against Prince Andrew

Monday 10 January 2022 21:22 , Oliver O'Connell

The Duke of York’s accuser who claims she was trafficked to have sex with the royal has said “others must be held accountable” following the conviction of predatory socialite Ghislaine Maxwell

Virginia Giuffre, who has brought a civil sex case against Andrew and features in an infamous picture with the duke and his friend Maxwell, has “faith” others will face justice.

Maxwell, 60, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution, faces the rest of her life in jail for helping to entice vulnerable teenagers to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Attention will now focus on the damages action launched by Ms Giuffre who is suing the Queen’s son for alleged sexual assault.

Attention focuses on civil sex case against Andrew following Maxwell conviction

Duke’s title in question, report says

Monday 10 January 2022 20:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Prince Andrew could reportedly be asked to give up his title if he loses the lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, a report says.

Prince Andrew could be stripped of title if he loses sex case, reports say

Report: Chalet sale moving ahead

Monday 10 January 2022 19:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Prince Andrew has found a buyer for his Swiss ski chalet in a deal worth an estimated £1m, MailOnline reports.

Sources close to the Duke of York confirmed to the publication that the sale of the chalet in the resort of Verbier is moving ahead after a mystery buyer agreed to take it off his hands.

The prince is able to sell the property after settling a £6.6m debt to French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre who sold it to him and Sarah Ferguson in 2014.

It was reported last week that the prince was rushing through the sale to cover his legal bills.

Prince Andrew ‘rushing through sale of £17m Swiss chalet’ as legal bills spiral

Maxwell witness: Giuffre told me she had sex with Prince Andrew

Monday 10 January 2022 19:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Virginia Giuffre told a fellow victim of Jeffrey Epstein in 2001 that she had had sex with Prince Andrew, it was claimed.

Carolyn Andriano, who testified in the trail of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell last month, has claimed in an interview with Daily Mail that the-then 17-year-old Ms Giuffre confided in her at the time of the incident.

Holly Bancroft reports.

Virginia Giuffre told me she had sex with Prince Andrew, claims Maxwell witness

No doubt about what the word ‘intercourse’ means

Monday 10 January 2022 18:32 , Oliver O'Connell

The judge at the Prince Andrew hearing appeared to take an unexpected sideswipe at a former US president, though he did not specify which one.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers are currently working to fend off a sexual assault lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, who says the convicted sex criminals Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell “forced” her to have “sexual intercourse” with the Duke of York – an accusation that Andrew adamantly denies.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, the prince’s lawyers argued that this language was not detailed enough, but Judge Lewis Kaplan disagreed.

Nathan Place reports.

Judge in Prince Andrew case takes jab at former US president

Tough questioning from judge throws Prince Andrew’s dismissal attempt into disarray

Monday 10 January 2022 17:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Prince Andrew’s lawyers came under withering questioning last week from the judge deciding whether Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit should be allowed to proceed to trial.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Prince Andrew’s effort to dismiss sexual abuse case flounders under tough questioning

Newsnight interview ‘jaw-dropping’ says Maitlis

Monday 10 January 2022 16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

BBC journalist Emily Maitlis has given a behind-the-scenes account of what she called a “jaw-dropping” interview she conducted with Prince Andrew in 2019.

It comes as a New York judge decides whether to allow Virginia Giuffre, the trafficking victim of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to pursue her civil case against the Duke of York.

In a BBC article published on Tuesday evening, the Newsnight presenter detailed how the prince told her in advance about some of the claims in the 2019 interview – including the moment he said he was unable to sweat.

“At the time, the specifics seemed almost comical,” Ms Maitlis said. “But now, suddenly, they feel deadly serious.”

Laurie Churchman reports.

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was ‘jaw-dropping’, says presenter Emily Maitlis

Duke selling Swiss chalet to cover legal bills

Monday 10 January 2022 15:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to rush through the sale of his £17m Swiss chalet as the bills mount in his legal battle against Virginia Giuffre.

Chiara Giordano reports.

Prince Andrew ‘rushing through sale of £17m Swiss chalet’ as legal bills spiral

Judge weighing up agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre

Monday 10 January 2022 15:00 , Laurie Churchman

The confidential agreement Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre entered into with Jeffrey Epstein, who she claims trafficked her to have sex with the duke, was published at the start of last week.

The document detailed how Giuffre received a 500,000 dollar payout in 2009 and agreed to “release, acquit, satisfy and forever discharge” disgraced financier Epstein and “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant”.

The duke’s lawyer said about the claim for damages brought by Ms Giuffre: “It is unfair, it is unjust, it should be dismissed.”

What happened at the hearing last week?

Monday 10 January 2022 14:59 , Laurie Churchman

New York judge Lewis Kaplan has been considering whether a 2009 agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Giuffre protects Prince Andrew from further legal action.

The prince’s lawyers have argued Ms Giuffre agreed not to bring any future cases against other “potential defendants”.

They said this would include Prince Andrew, even though he is not named in the document, and should be grounds for dismissing Ms Giuffre’s current suit against the prince.

At a heated virtual hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Judge Kaplan said he appreciated the “arguments and the passion” over the agreement.

The judge said he would give a ruling “pretty soon”.

A jury trial could go ahead later this year if the judge rules in Ms Giuffre’s favour.

Prince Andrew denies the allegations.

Virginia Giuffre told me about sex with Prince Andrew, Maxwell witness claims

Monday 10 January 2022 14:21 , Laurie Churchman

Carolyn Andriano, who testified in the trial of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, has claimed the then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre told her about sleeping with Prince Andrew in 2001.

Ms Andriano’s claims mark the first contemporaneous report of the alleged sexual assault.

She said Ms Giuffre messaged her about having sex with the prince in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing and has been approached for comment.

You can read the full story here: Virginia Giuffre told me she had sex with Prince Andrew, claims Maxwell witness