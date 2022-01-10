Prince Andrew hearing - live: Maxwell witness says Giuffre told her of sex with Duke as judge to rule on case

Prince Andrew is awaiting a ruling on his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault civil lawsuit against him thrown out of court.

Ms Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with ex-financier Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York, when she was 17.

He denies all the allegations against him and says he does not remember meeting Ms Giuffre.

It comes as Carolyn Andriano, a fellow alleged victim of Epstein, says Ms Giuffre confided in her at the time and told her she had slept with Andrew in 2001. She made the claims in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Last Tuesday, a New York judge said he would rule “pretty soon” on whether Ms Giuffre can pursue her civil case. Judge Lewis Kaplan is weighing up whether a settlement agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre offers Andrew protection from legal action.

Last month, the duke’s former friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking underage girls to be abused by Epstein.

What happened at the hearing last week?

Tough questioning from judge throws Prince Andrew’s dismissal attempt into disarray

17:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Prince Andrew’s lawyers came under withering questioning last week from the judge deciding whether Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit should be allowed to proceed to trial.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Prince Andrew’s effort to dismiss sexual abuse case flounders under tough questioning

Newsnight interview ‘jaw-dropping’ says Maitlis

16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

BBC journalist Emily Maitlis has given a behind-the-scenes account of what she called a “jaw-dropping” interview she conducted with Prince Andrew in 2019.

It comes as a New York judge decides whether to allow Virginia Giuffre, the trafficking victim of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to pursue her civil case against the Duke of York.

In a BBC article published on Tuesday evening, the Newsnight presenter detailed how the prince told her in advance about some of the claims in the 2019 interview – including the moment he said he was unable to sweat.

“At the time, the specifics seemed almost comical,” Ms Maitlis said. “But now, suddenly, they feel deadly serious.”

Laurie Churchman reports.

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was ‘jaw-dropping’, says presenter Emily Maitlis

Duke selling Swiss chalet to cover legal bills

15:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to rush through the sale of his £17m Swiss chalet as the bills mount in his legal battle against Virginia Giuffre.

Chiara Giordano reports.

Prince Andrew ‘rushing through sale of £17m Swiss chalet’ as legal bills spiral

Judge weighing up agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre

15:00 , Laurie Churchman

The confidential agreement Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre entered into with Jeffrey Epstein, who she claims trafficked her to have sex with the duke, was published at the start of last week.

The document detailed how Giuffre received a 500,000 dollar payout in 2009 and agreed to “release, acquit, satisfy and forever discharge” disgraced financier Epstein and “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant”.

The duke’s lawyer said about the claim for damages brought by Ms Giuffre: “It is unfair, it is unjust, it should be dismissed.”

What happened at the hearing last week?

14:59 , Laurie Churchman

New York judge Lewis Kaplan has been considering whether a 2009 agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Giuffre protects Prince Andrew from further legal action.

The prince’s lawyers have argued Ms Giuffre agreed not to bring any future cases against other “potential defendants”.

They said this would include Prince Andrew, even though he is not named in the document, and should be grounds for dismissing Ms Giuffre’s current suit against the prince.

At a heated virtual hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Judge Kaplan said he appreciated the “arguments and the passion” over the agreement.

The judge said he would give a ruling “pretty soon”.

A jury trial could go ahead later this year if the judge rules in Ms Giuffre’s favour.

Prince Andrew denies the allegations.

Virginia Giuffre told me about sex with Prince Andrew, Maxwell witness claims

14:21 , Laurie Churchman

Carolyn Andriano, who testified in the trial of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, has claimed the then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre told her about sleeping with Prince Andrew in 2001.

Ms Andriano’s claims mark the first contemporaneous report of the alleged sexual assault.

She said Ms Giuffre messaged her about having sex with the prince in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing and has been approached for comment.

You can read the full story here: Virginia Giuffre told me she had sex with Prince Andrew, claims Maxwell witness