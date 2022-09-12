Prince Andrew jeered at Queen Elizabeth procession in Scotland: ‘Sick old man!’

A 22-year-old man has reportedly been arrested after heckling Prince Andrew and calling him a “sick old man” during a funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland.

Video of a demonstrator shouting “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” at the Duke of York went viral Monday morning as the 62-year-old royal participated in a ceremony in Edinburgh honoring his 96-year-old mother, who died last week.

The Independent reported the alleged culprit was taken into custody. His outburst interrupted an otherwise solemn event.

In 2014, Virginia Giuffre claimed late sex offender and philanthropist Jeffrey Epstein pressured her into having sex with Andrew several times when she was 17 years old. The prince has denied that accusation, which she repeated in a 2019 BBC interview. In February, an agreement reportedly worth upward of $13 million was reached between the pair. That settlement did not require an admission of guilt, though Andrew did confess he “regrets his association with Epstein.”

An attorney for Giuffre has said, “I believe the event speaks for itself.”

The unidentified demonstrator who heckled the prince Monday was pushed and shoved by onlookers paying their respects to the royal family following the loss of its matriarch. At one point he hits the ground.

“Disgusting!” the man appears to shout while being moved away from the procession by police.

Andrew is the younger brother of King Charles III, 73, who ascended to the throne after their mother’s death on Sept. 8.

A spokesman for the embattled royal announced over the weekend that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would take custody of the queen’s beloved corgis.

The Queen will be laid to rest on Sept. 19.