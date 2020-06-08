Prince Andrew: Lawyers lash out at US justice department in new Jeffrey Epstein statement

Prince Andrew‘s lawyers have lashed out at the US justice department over how it has treated their client in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

“The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ (Department of Justice),” their statement read.

“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero co-operation.”

The lawyers continued: “In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”

Blackfords LLP said they decided to make their first public statement on conversations with the US justice department following “misleading media briefings”.

The DOJ has submitted a mutual legal assistance request to the Home Office to quiz the prince as a witness in a criminal investigation into Epstein, a convicted paedophile who died in prison while waiting to be tried for sex trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew's lawyers said: "Any pursuit of an application for mutual legal assistance would be disappointing, since the Duke of York is not a target of the DOJ investigation and has recently repeated his willingness to provide a witness statement."

