Prince Andrew may have contacted Jeffrey Epstein after Duke claimed he’d cut ties

The Duke of York may have been in contact with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, after he said he had cut ties with his former friend, new documents have revealed.

Prince Andrew has insisted that a Central Park walk with the late disgraced financier in December 2010 was the last time that the pair had seen or spoken to each other, shortly after Epstein had been released from an 18-month jail sentence for child prostitution offences.

Now, a JP Morgan report produced after Epstein’s arrest in 2019 and seen by the Daily Mail, has suggested that the two men were in touch a few months after their walk together in New York.

The 22-page report, which details Epstein’s personal relationship with Jes Staley, the bank’s former executive, states that in February 2011, Epstein wrote to Staley that “Andrew asked for your London schedule”.

This exchange suggests that the Duke may have had further contact with the financier to enquire about meeting with JP Morgan’s former head of private banking.

In his infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, however, the Duke said that he did not see or speak to Epstein following their meeting in 2010.

He told her that his visit to see the disgraced financier was to inform him they they could no longer be friends, saying: “By mutual agreement during that walk in the park we decided that we would part company and I left, I think it was the next day and to this day I never had any contact with him from that day forward.”

The Duke has been previously criticised for staying with Epstein in his £60 million Manhattan home during the trip.

The 2019 sit-down with Ms Maitlis was Prince Andrew’s attempt to distance himself from his friendship with the late convicted sex offender.

However, the interview proved to be a disastrous decision, resulting in the Duke being forced to “step down” from royal duties and losing the use of his HRH title as well as his military affiliations.

In the exchange, he failed to express total regret for his association and friendship with Epstein, a convicted paedophile.

The interview, filmed at Buckingham Palace, was followed by events that eventually led to the Duke paying a settlement of around £12 million to his accuser Virginia Giuffre in a civil sex abuse case. He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Prince Andrew now faces questions about his close affiliation with Epstein again after the Daily Mail revealed the new documents, which are part of the lawsuit filed by the US Virgin Islands against JP Morgan, accusing the bank of knowingly benefitting from Epstein’s sex trafficking.

JPMorgan said on June 12 that it had agreed to settle a separate class action lawsuit with dozens of Epstein’s victims, who said he abused them when they were young women and teenage girls.

The bank will pay about $290 million (£232 million) to the victims, according to lawyers involved in the case.

The Wall Street giant said it had reached an “agreement in principle” to settle the proposed class action launched by an unnamed Epstein victim late last year.

JP Morgan said: “We all now understand that Epstein’s behaviour was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors, who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man.

“Any association with him was a mistake and we regret it. We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes.”

It is understood that JP Morgan has made no admission of liability in the settlement.

However, the deal does not yet draw a line under JP Morgan’s legal headache over its historic ties to the late paedophile financier.

The lender is still facing the lawsuit brought by the US Virgin Islands, where the financier had a private retreat to which he brought several of his victims.

The US bank is also still litigating its own case against Mr Staley, its former private wealth boss who went on to lead Barclays.

Epstein was a JP Morgan client from 1998 until 2013. In 2008, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison on prostitution charges, including one involving a minor.

The disgraced financier later killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Representatives of the Duke of York have been contacted for comment.

