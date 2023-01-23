Prince Andrew news – live: Duke of York ‘seeking to overturn’ Virginia Giuffre settlement

Prince Andrew is considering a legal bid to overturn the multimillion-pound settlement reached with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault, and even force an apology, reports say.

Ms Giuffre, a victim of late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. She alleged that she was forced by the financier and jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Duke of York has vehemently denied these claims but was stripped of his HRH title last January.

His legal team is now considering options, The Sun reports, after Ms Giuffre’s sex abuse case against high-profile US lawyer Alan Dershowitz was toppled.

Meanwhile, Maxwell said to CBS this week that Ms Giuffre’s claims were unfounded, and that she did not introduce her “dear friend” Andrew to the teenager.

And in an interview due to be aired later today, Maxwell claims she is “sure” an infamous picture showing Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre is fake.

“I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not,” she adds.

04:31 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Emily Atkinson reports:

