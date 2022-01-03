Prince Andrew news - live: Virginia Giuffre’s secret deal with Epstein to be made public today

(POOL/AFP/Getty)

On Monday, a New York court will unseal a confidential 2009 deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre.

Lawyers of Prince Andrew have said that the agreement protects the Duke of York from claims brought by Ms Giuffre and will be grounds for the sexual assault lawsuit’s dismissal.

Ms Giuffre, in the court documents, says that she was a victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Epstein from the age of 16. She has said that part of the abuse involved being lent out to other powerful men — including Prince Andrew.

She has accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was under the age of 18.

After the unsealing of the deal, the lawyers for Prince Andrew will argue that the agreement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein means that she cannot take action against their client.

Lawyers for the Duke of York have said that they “unequivocally” deny the claims made by Ms Giuffre.

Key Points

Court blocked attempts by Prince Andrews lawyers to dismiss the lawsuit

Prince Andrew must be ‘quaking in his boots’

Prince Andrew asked to provide evidence that he cannot sweat

What are the allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew?

08:25 , Thomas Kingsley

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, filed her suit against the Duke of York in the Southern District Court of New York in August under the state’s Child Victims Act.

The suit alleges Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001.

It claims Prince Andrew had sex with her without consent despite knowing how old she was and that she was a victim of sex trafficking.

The prince, a longtime friend of Epstein’s, has vehemently denied the allegations and will seek to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing on 4 January 2022.

Read the full story below:

What are the allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew?

Legal document in Andrew civil sex case due to be made public

07:14 , Thomas Kingsley

Story continues

A legal document the Duke of York’s lawyer believes will stop the civil sex lawsuit against the royal is expected to be unsealed and made public.

Andrew B Brettler, who represents the duke, had argued at a previous hearing that Virginia Giuffre who is suing the Queen’s son for alleged sexual assault, had entered into a “settlement agreement” that would end her lawsuit.

The 2009 settlement agreement was reached between Ms Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, and Andrew’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Read the full story below:

Legal document in Andrew civil sex case due to be made public

Court blocked attempts by Prince Andrews lawyers to dismiss the lawsuit

05:17 , Maroosha Muzaffar

A US federal judge blocked two attempts by Prince Andrew’s lawyers to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan issued a written order telling Prince Andrew’s lawyers that they must adhere to an already scheduled document handover.

He also rejected a motion by the prince’s lawyers to have the lawsuit dismissed. They said that the lawsuit should be dismissed as Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the US.

Lawyers representing the Duke of York have also said that a secret deal between Ms Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein — that is to be made public today — means that she cannot take action against their client.

Last week, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of six counts against her, including sex trafficking a minor.

Prince Andrew must be ‘quaking in his boots’

04:52 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Prince Andrew must be “quaking in his boots,” a US lawyer said after a jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking of underage girls.

The Duke of York must be concerned, the lawyers of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims said prior to a hearing scheduled for 4 January.

Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her at least thrice in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

Lisa Bloom, the lawyer who represented eight of Epstein’s victims said: “He [Prince Andrew] should be quaking in his boots because this shows that a jury is willing to come back with a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, as no human being is.”

Read the full story here:

Pressure on Prince Andrew intensifies after Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

Prince Andrew asked to provide evidence that he cannot sweat

04:41 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Prince Andrew was asked by a New York district court to provide medical evidence that he cannot sweat.

The lawyers representing Virginia Giuffre — who allegedly was assaulted by Prince Andrew thrice before the age of 18 — said that they wanted to see proof of the Duke of York’s alleged “medical condition.”

Prince Andrew has denied allegations that he met Ms Giuffre at a London nightclub in 2001 and questioned her recollection that he was sweaty by saying that he could not perspire.

Read the full story here:

Prince Andrew accuser asks him to provide medical evidence to show he can’t sweat

Prince Andrew might have to give up title if he loses lawsuit

04:29 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Prince Andrew might have to give up his title if he loses the sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, the Sunday Times reported.

It said that the royal courtiers are in discussions about what to do if the Duke of York loses the lawsuit.

Prince Andrew has, however, denied all allegations of sexual assault.

The Sunday Times reported that the duke may be asked to “put his dukedom into abeyance” if he loses.

Read the full story here:

Prince Andrew could be stripped of title if he loses sex case, reports say