Prince Andrew ‘not entitled’ to bring up accuser’s $500k Jeffrey Epstein deal in court

Victoria Ward
·4 min read
Virginia Roberts Giuffre is alleging that the Duke of York sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17
The Duke of York is “not entitled” to invoke a settlement deal made between his accuser and Jeffrey Epstein, a judge suggested on Tuesday.

The 12-page document was unsealed on Monday and revealed the terms of a $500,000 (£370,000) deal that the convicted sex offender made with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2009.

The agreement is at the heart of the Duke’s bid to have a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him by Ms Giuffre thrown out.

Judge Lewis Kaplan heard arguments on the Duke's motion during a 75-minute remote court hearing in New York on Tuesday, but made his reservations clear.

He said his decision would be made “pretty soon”, but friends of the Duke admitted privately that they were not optimistic.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre - Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
Ms Giuffre sued the Duke for unspecified damages last year, alleging that he sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17.

Andrew Brettler, the Duke’s lawyer, said that the “unambiguous terms” of the settlement deal protected him from litigation as a “potential defendant”.

Miss Giuffre intended to release a broad category of individuals, including royalty, including businessmen,” he said.

“She waived her rights to sue them when she entered into the 2009 release agreement and accepted the money from Mr Epstein. She didn’t return that money when she decided to file this lawsuit.”

However, the judge said that as the terms of the deal were meant to remain secret, they could not be enforced by anyone else.

“Thus, the position, at least arguably, would be that Epstein and Giuffre had an agreement between themselves that there was a release to other potential defendants, whatever that means, but they weren’t to know about it, those people,” he said.

“The only people who could enforce it were Epstein and Giuffre.”

He said it would have been “easy” to include a clause shielding specific individuals from litigation had that been the intention, but suggested that the very terms of the settlement precluded “use by a third party”.

The Duke, therefore, fell “within the category of people who are not entitled to use the terms of the settlement”, he added.

The agreement between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein is at the heart of the Duke of York&#x002019;s bid to have a civil action brought against him thrown out - New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File
The judge noted that only Epstein, who took his own life in a New York prison in August 2019, could have explained how broad a release he had wanted and exactly what he meant by a “potential defendant”.

His comments do not bode well for the Duke, whose hopes of avoiding a trial currently rest on the motion.

Legal experts said it appeared “unlikely” that the judge would find in his favour.

An attempt to force Ms Giuffre to provide more specific detail about her allegations was also rejected.

Mr Brettler said that she had failed to give a date, a time, a location or a description of “what supposedly happened to her at the hands of Prince Andrew”.

‘That’s a dog that’s not going to hunt here’

However, the judge interjected, with an apparent reference to former US president Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky: “It was involuntary sexual intercourse. There isn’t any doubt about what that means, at least not since someone else was in the White House.”

He added: “With all due respect, Mr Brettler, that’s a dog that’s not going to hunt here. She has no obligation to do that in the complaint, I’ll tell you that straight out now. Not going to happen.”

He said that the Duke would have “every right” to that information as part of the discovery process.

Mr Brettler also said it was “inherently unfair and unjust” for Ms Giuffre to wait so long to sue, subjecting the Duke to the “huge burden” of finding witnesses and documents to defend against her decades-old claims.

David Boies, for Ms Giuffre, argued that the Duke was not covered by the 2009 release because he was not subject to Florida jurisdiction and was not accused of trafficking, as per the original lawsuit.

“He was somebody to whom the girls were trafficked,” he alleged.

The Duke has vehemently denied the claims.

