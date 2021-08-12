Prince Andrew not under investigation by London police for abuse allegations

Prince Andrew not under investigation by London police for abuse allegations
Timothy Nerozzi
·2 min read

Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom is not under investigation by the London police regarding alleged sexual abuse of minors related to late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, authorities said Thursday.

City police clarified Thursday that while they are reviewing files related to previous allegations against the prince, they are not currently pursuing an investigation. The Duke of York is facing a lawsuit in the United States related to the alleged sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre, one of the most outspoken of Epstein's victims, claimed in the Monday lawsuit that she was forced to have sex with the prince on multiple occasions, including at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She also alleged the duke forced her to have sex with him when she was only 17.

EPSTEIN ACCUSER SUES PRINCE ANDREW FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT WHEN SHE WAS 17

"As a result of what's going on, I've asked my team to have another look at the material. No one is above the law," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Thursday on British radio station LBC.


Prince Andrew has denied all allegations of sexual assault, though he has confirmed his documented association with Epstein and Maxwell. He has also acknowledged staying with the disgraced financier, though he claims he was not privy to any sex trafficking on the properties.

"We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas. We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything, within the law, obviously," Dick told the radio station.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy for allegedly abusing girls as young as 14. Authorities reported he killed himself in his prison cell in 2019 before he faced trial.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and is set to stand trial later this year for charges of sex trafficking.

