Prince Andrew treated 'by a lower standard' than any other citizen over Epstein case, say his lawyers

The Duke of York has been treated worse than an ordinary citizen, his lawyers claimed on Monday as they hit back at accusations he has offered “zero cooperation” to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

In the latest twist in the saga concerning Prince Andrew’s links to the billionaire paedophile, the Duke’s legal team insisted he had offered to speak to the US authorities “on at least three occasions this year”.

Revealing the Department of Justice (DoJ) had confirmed that the Duke “is not and never has been a target of their criminal investigations into Epstein”, the statement by Blackfords law firm accused US prosecutors of “seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”

The salvo followed reports that the DoJ had invoked the terms of a legal treaty with Britain in an attempt to question the Queen’s son as a witness for their investigation into Epstein’s historic sex-trafficking network after he committed suicide in prison last August.

In March, Geoffrey Berman, the US Attorney for the southern district of New York, claimed the Duke, 60, had “completely shut the door” on cooperating with the case, following briefings that there had been a “wall of silence”.

Describing the statements as “misleading and inaccurate,” the Duke’s lawyers said: “It is a matter of regret that the DoJ has seen fit to breach its own rules of confidentiality, not least as they are designed to encourage witness cooperation.

“Far from our client acting above the law, as has been implied by press briefings in the US, he is being treated by a lower standard than might reasonably be expected for any other citizen.

“Further, those same breaches of confidentiality by the DoJ have given the global media – and, therefore, the worldwide audience – an entirely misleading account of our discussions with them.”

Mr Berman hit back on Monday night, claiming the Duke had “falsely portrayed” himself as wanting to help the investigation. In a scathing statement, issued by the US Department of Justice, Mr Berman said: “Today, Prince Andrew yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex-trafficking.

He added: “The Prince has not given an interview to federal authorities, has repeatedly declined our request to schedule such an interview, and nearly four months ago informed us unequivocally that he would not come in for such an interview.

“If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open, and we await word of when we should expect him.”

The Duke and Epstein met on at least 10 occasions after being introduced by socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 1999. He admitted it was an “error of judgment” to stay with Epstein in 2010, after Epstein had served 18 months for procuring an under age girl for prostitution.

One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims to have had sex with the Duke three times, when she was 17. He denies any wrongdoing.

The 600-word statement states that the Duke has offered to help the investigation as a witness three times since first being contacted on Jan 2 this year, after 16 years of the DoJ “actively investigating Mr Epstein and other targets”.

The on-record statement was published yesterday after a report in The Sun claiming US investigators had “officially demanded Britain hand over Prince Andrew to be questioned” about Epstein under a “mutual legal assistance” request – usually used in criminal proceedings – to the Home Office.

The Duke, who is eighth in line to the throne, “stepped back” from public duties in November after a disastrous interview about his friendship with the late Epstein. In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace then, he said: “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

Now represented by an external crisis management firm and advised by Clare Montgomery QC, the leading British expert on extradition law, he has been accused by lawyers for Epstein’s victims of failing to cooperate.

The Duke has consistently said he has no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre. He has previously said he had no contact with Epstein after a visit to New York in Dec 2010.