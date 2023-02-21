Prince Andrew would run 'terrible risk' reopening sex abuse case, says Virginia Giuffre's lawyer

Prince Andrew - RIGI

The Duke of York will not attempt to reopen his sexual abuse case because that would expose him to the same scrutiny and “terrible criminal risk” that he faced last year, his accuser’s lawyer has claimed.

David Boies, for Virginia Giuffre, challenged Prince Andrew to call him if he wanted to try to overturn their out-of-court settlement, saying: “He’s got my telephone number.”

Asked if he thought the Duke would make that call, the lawyer told Piers Morgan on TalkTV: “I do not, because he knows that if he comes back, he’s going to be subject to exactly the same scrutiny, exactly the same deposition, exactly the same trial that caused him to settle in the first place.”

Ms Giuffre accused the Duke of sexually abusing her three times in 2001, when she was 17, below the legal age of consent in some US states.

She sued him in August 2020, setting in train a bitter six-month legal battle that was eventually settled with what is believed to be a $12 million payment last February.

However, the Duke is now speaking to his lawyers about a potential bid to overturn the settlement and remains determined to clear his name.

He is said to have been buoyed by Ms Giuffre’s decision to drop a separate sexual abuse claim against Alan Dershowitz, the US lawyer, after admitting that she “may have made a mistake” in claiming he had abused her as a teenager.

The Duke is understood to believe that the “extraordinary” development following an eight-year legal battle prompted serious questions over Ms Giuffre’s credibility.

He has embarked on discussions about how to force a retraction, or even an apology, from Ms Giuffre, which he believes could pave the way for a return to royal duties.

David Boies

But Mr Boies said that the Duke could only reopen the legal process if both sides were in agreement.

“All he has to do is ask,” he said. “He can’t unless we let him. Virginia would have to let him come back and reopen it, but if he wants to reopen it, he’s got my telephone number. His lawyer’s got my telephone number.”

Mr Boies noted that their civil case was settled shortly before the Duke was due to give a deposition under oath.

He said the royal “would have been taking a terrible criminal risk" to appear for a deposition, which would have been extremely difficult for him.

He added: “If you lie to an interviewer, you may embarrass yourself, if you lie in a deposition, you go to jail.”

Andrew giuffre

The New York-based lawyer claimed that the evidence against Prince Andrew - chiefly the photograph showing him with his arm around Ms Giuffre - was “too strong” for him to have risked going to trial.

“[The Newsnight interview] gave a lot of ammunition but it also said that this is a person who is not going to want to sit for a deposition. That was a relatively short interview and while there were some tough questions, it was generally a very respectful interview, this was going to be a deposition where he was going to have to sit for seven hours and he was going to have to answer any question that was relevant to the case.

“He had said so many things and his advisers had said so many things to the press on his behalf that he was going to have a lot of difficulty I think reconciling those things with the factual evidence, testimony that people had given. Not just my client but other people.”

Asked whether he had any doubts about the Duke’s guilt, Mr Boies replied: “Unless you’re there, unless you’re there witnessing… unless you’ve got a videotape, you never know personally what happened. All you can do is look at the evidence and the evidence was very strong.”