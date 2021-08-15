Prince Andrew scandal prompts royal family to consider review of military titles

Prince Andrew photographed in military uniform in 2019 - JOHN THYS/AFP

The scandal surrounding the Duke of York has prompted tentative discussions about a wider reshuffle of the royals’ military roles, the Telegraph understands.

The Duke, 61, is keen to hang on to his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, but aides acknowledge that if forced to step back permanently from public life, as is widely expected, he will have to be replaced.

A civil lawsuit filed in New York last week, accusing him of sexual abuse, including “rape in the first degree,” against Virginia Roberts Giufffre, then 17, has left him even further isolated, with even his brother, the Prince of Wales, concluding there may be no way back to royal duties.

At 85, the Duke of Kent’s retirement as Colonel of the Scots Guards is thought to be imminent, creating another vacancy, while the Duke of Sussex’s honorary titles, including the prestigious Captain General of the Royal Marines, are also yet to be filled.

Buckingham Palace has refused to be drawn on the matter, aware that a premature announcement about Prince Andrew’s position could be seen to be pre-judging the outcome of the lawsuit.

However, there have been preliminary discussions about the prospect of General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the head of the Army and a former head of the SAS, taking over as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith pictured in May - JULIAN SIMMONDS/JULIAN SIMMONDS

Another possibility is to move the Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, to the Grenadier Guards, in which case Sir Mark could take over at the Welsh Guards.

Sources point out that Colonels of the regiments of the Household Division are not always members of the Royal Family.

Lt Gen Sir Edward Smyth-Osbourne is Colonel of the The Life Guards, while Lt Gen Sir James Bucknall is Col of the Coldstream Guards.

The blend of senior serving and former officers and members of the Royal Family ensures they have access to both the Ministry of Defence and Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, the Earl of Wessex, already Col of the London Regiment, is thought a likely replacement for the Duke of Kent at the Scots Guards.

The Princess Royal is widely believed to have been lined up to take over from Prince Harry as Capt Gen of the Royal Marines, making her the first woman to hold the post.

Royal aides have insisted that while an announcement on that appointment is likely before Platinum Jubilee celebrations get underway next year, it is not imminent.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the discussion concerning other appointments, insisting it was nothing more than speculation.

The Telegraph revealed last week that Prince Andrew was not expected to take part in next year’s Trooping the Colour, with multiple sources admitting that with the lawsuit hanging over him, it would be impossible.

There are increasing fears at the palace that the ongoing scandal surrounding the Duke’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will overshadow the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He has declined to comment on the civil suit, which was lodged in a New York court a week ago, prompting questions about his legal strategy and criticism about the reputational damage being done to the monarchy. He has previously denied the allegations.

Epstein's former telecoms specialist, Steve Scully, yesterday revealed that he was prepared to testify that he saw Prince Andrew groping Ms Giuffre on Little St James, the financier’s Caribbean island.

Mr Scully, 71, told the Sun on Sunday that he saw the Duke "bumping and grinding" with Ms Giuffre by a pool "between 2001 and 2004".

A source close to the Duke said: “The account of Steve Scully is questionable - he gives a timeframe of up to 2004 - when of course Virginia Roberts Giuffre was long married and no longer working for Epstein.”

Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, has sold the London mews house in which Ms Giuffre claims she was abused by the Duke.

The house in Belgravia was purchased by a property developer for £1.75million, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Her spokesman said she would be sad about the sale because the house held happy memories for her. However, it is claimed she needed the money for legal fees.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She is due to stand trial in November.