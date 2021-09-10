Prince Andrew served in case alleging he sexually abused a minor

Prince Andrew was served late last month in a lawsuit brought by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting and battering her when she was 17, court records show.

An affidavit filed in federal court Friday reveals Prince Andrew was served on the morning of Aug. 27 at his home, the Royal Lodge, in Berkshire, England, in accordance with a court summons issued on Aug. 10.

Virginia Giuffre, 38, filed suit against Prince Andrew on Aug. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleged he sexually abused her while she was a minor.

Giuffre’s lawsuit claimed the British royal — who knew the late Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell — “became a frequent guest in Epstein’s various homes around the world, including New York City where he sexually abused Plaintiff at Epstein and Maxwell’s invitation when she was a minor.” It alleged Prince Andrew “is responsible for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress pursuant to New York common law.”

Andrew claimed he has no memory of Giuffre, although he was once pictured with his arm wrapped around her with Maxwell in the background. During an interview with the BBC in 2019, he denied having sex with her.

A report published early Friday morning quoted an attorney for Giuffre saying Andrew has been avoiding service of the lawsuit since the complaint was filed.

"Process servers have shown up at his residence, and they have refused to take the summons and refused to let the process servers in to serve," attorney David Boies told ABC News. "He has stopped coming out in public. He has been moving around."

The affidavit said the security team at Royal Lodge would not permit the person serving the complaint onto the property and indicated the complaint was left with a police officer on duty at the property's gates.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Boies for comment.

Giuffre filed separate suits against Epstein and Maxwell.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy for allegedly abusing girls as young as 14. He pleaded not guilty to the charges before he was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell in August. His death was ruled as a suicide by the New York City medical examiner's office.

Maxwell was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy to entice minors, enticement of a minor, conspiracy to transport minors, transportation of a minor, and perjury. Federal prosecutors later filed two additional sex trafficking charges against her in March. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces trial in November.

