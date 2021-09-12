Prince Andrew served with suit alleging he abused teenager, her attorneys say

Diana Dasrath and Tim Stelloh
·1 min read
Attorneys for a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager said he has been served with a federal lawsuit.

An affidavit filed Friday in New York's Southern District, where Virginia Giuffre filed the suit last month, said the Duke of York was served Aug. 27 at his home, The Royal Lodge in Windsor.

In a letter dated Sept. 6, a U.K.-based attorney for Andrew disputed whether the claim was viable, saying the lawsuit didn't appear to have been served following proper procedures under the Hague Convention.

David Boies, an attorney for Giuffre, pushed back, saying in a letter to the judge that the attorney's views were "inconsistent" with the convention.

A court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The suit alleges that Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier who died by suicide in 2019 after he was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, and Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, compelled Giuffre to engage in sexual acts with Andrew 20 years ago.

Maxwell has been charged with sex trafficking and other crimes. She pleaded not guilty in federal court this year.

Giuffre's suit alleges that Andrew abused her at three locations — in London and New York and at Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She previously detailed the allegations to NBC's "Dateline."

Andrew, who has denied having had sex with Giuffre, told the BBC in 2019 that he couldn't recall meeting her, even though a widely circulated photo showed the two of them together with Maxwell. Andrew has also said he was at a pizza restaurant with his daughter on the day in 2001 that Giuffre alleges they had a sexual encounter in London.

