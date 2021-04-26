Prince Andrew set up business with banker accused of sexual harassment

Telegraph reporters
·1 min read
The Duke&#39;s new company is not required to file accounts - GETTY IMAGES
The Duke's new company is not required to file accounts - GETTY IMAGES

The Duke of York has gone into business with a former private banker who was once at the centre of sexual harassment allegations, it emerged on Monday night.

The Duke set up a company, Lincelles, with Harry Keogh last year, according to Companies House records. Mr Keogh resigned from Coutts in March 2018 following allegations from female colleagues that he made unwanted physical contact and lewd comments.

The new company is understood to be a vehicle for the Duke’s family investments, The Times reported.

Although the company is listed as being incorporated on June 26 2020, it has been structured as an unlimited company, meaning it is not required to file accounts and can avoid disclosing profits or income.

The Duke controls 75 per cent of the business through the Urramoor Trust and Mr Keogh, below, is listed as a fellow controller.

Harry Keogh - Twitter
Harry Keogh - Twitter

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2018 that Mr Keogh was the subject of an internal investigation in 2015 over inappropriate behaviour.

A source close to Prince Andrew told The Times on Monday night that Mr Keogh was a “friend and adviser to the Duke” and his “private banker for some 20 years”.

It was previously reported that Mr Keogh had sued Coutts for unfair dismissal.

The former banker has claimed that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the bank meaning he was unable to comment on the allegations, The Times said.

There is no suggestion these companies were illicit in any way. Lincelles’s controllers were approached by The Times for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are clearly heading towards a situation India is facing’: Pakistan’s ticking Covid timebomb

    When Dr Muhammad Suhail looks at the distressing reports of India’s battle against coronavirus, he fears it may be a forewarning of what could happen in his own hospital in northwest Pakistan. His wards are already full of Covid-19 patients, yet the numbers keep creeping up and in the surrounding city of Peshawar residents refuse to abide by social distancing precautions. The spectacle of India’s hospitals running out of oxygen, its crematoria setting up makeshift funeral pyres, and thousands of deaths has set off a wave of sympathy in neighbouring Pakistan, but also alarm that the country may be struck next. Dr Suhail said at his Hayatabad Medical Complex, all 130 beds were now full. “We are clearly heading towards a situation India is facing today,” he told the Telegraph. “Both Pakistan and India have same issues. People in both countries aren’t following the [precautions].” Pakistan has seen a jump in recorded tallies of cases and deaths in recent weeks.

  • Cuomo insists he’s not going anywhere, even if New York AG nails him for sexual misconduct

    The governor said people complaining about his behavior were “angry” and “jealous”

  • Mother and son charged with murder after she allegedly drove him to scene of machete attack

    A mother and son have been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in a machete attack. Nicola Leighton, 36, is accused of driving her 19-year-old son, Tyreese Ulysses, and three other youths to the scene in south east London where 17-year-old Levi Ernest-Morrison was killed earlier this month. The teenager died after he was allegedly attacked by a gang armed with machetes in the Hazel Grove area of Syndenham on April 10. Ms Leighton, of Sydenham, her son, from nearby Catford, and three youths, aged 14, 15, and 17, have all been charged with Levi's murder. On Monday, Mr Ulysses made his first appearance at the Old Bailey charged with murder and also possession of an offensive weapon. Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay told the court: "The prosecution case is they committed this murder together. "The prosecution case is that this defendant's mother drove the defendant and three others to a location where the car screeched across the road. "This defendant and three others got out, armed with machetes, where they stabbed a young man, Levi Morrison, aged 17, to death. "This was a pre-planned knife attack." Judge Angela Rafferty QC set a timetable for the case, with a plea and case management hearing for all the defendants on July 2. Mr Ulysses, who appeared in court by video-link from Thameside Prison, was remanded in custody. Levi's heartbroken family have paid tribute to the teenager, who was described as "polite and caring". His stepfather said: "He was a lovely, caring boy. And now we have to assist with his funeral." His mother added: "He was a beautiful boy with a beautiful heart. My son was autistic and disabled so it hurts more. He has got a foot drop and damaged the side of his leg. He was a special case and he was a very special boy." Floral tributes were laid at the scene where he lost his life.

  • Covid: India sets another infection record as US shows concern

    India reports a further 349,691 cases, as the US vows to send supplies amid an oxygen shortage.

  • Cedric Richmond-backed Troy Carter will fill Louisiana's vacant House seat after special election win

    Louisiana State Sen. Troy Carter on Saturday defeated fellow Democrat and state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson (no relation) in a special election in the state's 2nd congressional district to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who's now a senior adviser to President Biden. Carter had Richmond's backing, as well as the support of top leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, Politico notes. Carter also sought Republican votes during his campaign because the Black-majority district is safely Democratic, leaving GOP voters without a candidate of their own in the runoff. Peterson, who The New York Times notes is "rooted" in the Democratic Party's establishment wing but embraced the support of progressives throughout the race, attempted to link Carter to former President Donald Trump because of his Republican outreach. In the end, though, it was Carter's strategy that paid off. He picked up 56 percent of the vote overall and "routed" Petersen in the New Orleans suburbs, where he touted a key Republican endorsement, the Times reports. Peterson, on the other hand, was not able to meaningfully consolidate the votes that went to the first round's progressive candidate, Gary Chambers Jr. Carter's arrival in Congress will give House Democrats, who hold a slim majority, a little more breathing room. Read more at Politico and The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers

  • 'Separation' exclusive sneak peek: 'She was a great mom'

    A creepy scene from the horror film, 'Separation,' featuring 'Succession' star, Brian Cox&nbsp;

  • Andrew Brown shooting: Bodycam video shows man had hands on steering wheel before police shot him, family says

    A black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on his car steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for his family said Monday after relatives viewed body camera footage. Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with the family of Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed Wednesday by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. Lassiter said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out of his driveway and tried to drive away from deputies with guns drawn. "He was not threatening them in any kind of fashion," she told reporters at a news conference. When asked whether Brown was shot in the back, attorney Harry Daniels said, "Yes, back of the head." An eyewitness account and emergency scanner traffic had previously indicated Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away.

  • Indonesia finds missing submarine in pieces on seafloor, all 53 crew members killed

    All 53 crew aboard an Indonesian submarine that disappeared this week were killed, the military said on Sunday as it confirmed the vessel had been found in pieces on the seafloor. Authorities said that they picked up signals early on Sunday from a location more than 800 metres deep - far below what the KRI Nanggala 402's steel hull was built to withstand. They had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by neighbouring Singapore to get visual confirmation of the stricken vessel. "It was broken into three pieces," said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono. More parts from the doomed submarine were also retrieved, including an anchor and fluorescent orange safety suits for emergencies, authorities said. The discovery comes a day after the navy first confirmed the retrieval of fragments from the submarine and declared that it had sunk, effectively ending any chance of finding survivors. Among the earlier items recovered were a bottle of grease used to lubricate periscopes and a prayer mat commonly used in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

  • Sharp increase in UK baby boomers breaking lockdown rules after having COVID vaccine

    The number of people aged 55 to 75 who are following the rules has fallen, a survey says.

  • Winners and losers from first release of 2020 census data

    More than a year since the 2020 census began in a remote Alaska village, the first numbers to emerge from the nation's once-a-decade head count were released on Monday, showing how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state is getting based on its population. Because the number of seats in the House of Representatives is set at 435, it's a zero-sum game with one state's gain resulting in another state's loss — like a pie with uneven slices. As one state gets a larger slice because of population gains, that means a smaller slice for a state that lost population or didn't grow as much.

  • Elon Musk says pandemic supply-chain issues and a global microchip shortage resulted in 'insane difficulties' for Tesla

    "We've had some of the most difficult supply chain challenges that we've ever experienced in the life of Tesla," Musk said, citing the chip shortage.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • AstraZeneca: US to share up to 60m vaccine doses

    Millions of doses will be available for export in the coming months, the White House says.

  • Jay-Z says he and Beyoncé are doing their best not to force their music empire onto their kids

    The "Empire State of Mind" rapper said he wants his children to "feel loved" and "supported" in whatever they choose to do with their lives.

  • Black Lives Matter Claims Police ‘Wasted No Time in Senselessly Taking’ Ma’Khia Bryant’s Life

    In a post mourning the death of Columbus, Ohio teen Ma’Khia Bryant, Black Lives Matter claimed that the police “wasted no time in senselessly taking another Black child.” Bryant was fatally shot by police officer Nicholas Reardon after she charged at two women with a knife and attempted to stab them. Many neighbor witnesses, after watching video footage of the incident, concluded that the cop had no other option but to open fire to end the threat to the other parties. “Together, we’re going to uplift, center, and honor this Black child for what she loved — doing her hair, making TikToks, and being a teenager,” Black Lives Matter commented. The Black Lives Matter page on Bryant continues, “Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon showed up and shot this 16-year-old child point blank within a matter of seconds.” The post also claimed that Bryant placed the 911 call that drew officers to the scene. While Bryant’s family members have said she placed the call, police have refused to identify the caller, though they did release an audio recording of the call in which the caller can be heard saying that an unidentified person is “trying to stab us.” Bryant’s death closely followed the release of the guilty verdict of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter of George Floyd. “Another Black life stolen with no regard,” the organization wrote. “Ma’Khia Bryant’s life mattered.”

  • Justin Bieber is being accused of cultural appropriation (again) after he debuted a new hairstyle resembling dreadlocks

    The "Peaches" singer faced the same accusations when he wore dreadlocks, a hairstyle with cultural significance for Black people, back in 2016.

  • Thailand's prime minister fined for breaking face mask rule

    Authorities in Thailand are imposing fines of up to 20,000 baht ($640) for people who fail to wear face masks in public in 48 provinces, as the government struggles to cope with a new wave of coronavirus cases that is straining the medical system. The capital, Bangkok, which has the largest number of cases, is also closing more than 30 types of businesses and services, including cinemas, parks, zoos, bars, pools and massage parlors. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was among the first to be fined for the offense on Monday, when the rule took effect in Bangkok.

  • Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor

    A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on overturning the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder. The hearing before a panel of judges will examine a Dallas County jury's 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Germany debates privileges for those who've been vaccinated

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany's 16 states on Monday discussed whether people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from certain restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus. The issue of special privileges for vaccinated people has been hotly debated in Germany, as in other countries. Others say restrictions on civil liberties are justified while people pose a risk to others.