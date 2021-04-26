Prince Andrew set up business with banker accused of sexual harassment

The Duke's new company is not required to file accounts - GETTY IMAGES

The Duke of York has gone into business with a former private banker who was once at the centre of sexual harassment allegations, it emerged on Monday night.

The Duke set up a company, Lincelles, with Harry Keogh last year, according to Companies House records. Mr Keogh resigned from Coutts in March 2018 following allegations from female colleagues that he made unwanted physical contact and lewd comments.

The new company is understood to be a vehicle for the Duke’s family investments, The Times reported.

Although the company is listed as being incorporated on June 26 2020, it has been structured as an unlimited company, meaning it is not required to file accounts and can avoid disclosing profits or income.

The Duke controls 75 per cent of the business through the Urramoor Trust and Mr Keogh, below, is listed as a fellow controller.

Harry Keogh - Twitter

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2018 that Mr Keogh was the subject of an internal investigation in 2015 over inappropriate behaviour.

A source close to Prince Andrew told The Times on Monday night that Mr Keogh was a “friend and adviser to the Duke” and his “private banker for some 20 years”.

It was previously reported that Mr Keogh had sued Coutts for unfair dismissal.

The former banker has claimed that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the bank meaning he was unable to comment on the allegations, The Times said.

There is no suggestion these companies were illicit in any way. Lincelles’s controllers were approached by The Times for comment.