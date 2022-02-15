Prince Andrew settles civil sexual assault claim with Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Victoria Ward
·2 min read
  • Virginia Giuffre
    Alleged victim of the underage sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein
  • Martin Giuffre
    Badminton player
  • Prince Andrew, Duke of York
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York
    Second son and third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (born 1960)
Prince Andrew - Steve Parsons/AP
Prince Andrew - Steve Parsons/AP

The Duke of York has reached an out-of-court financial settlement with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The deal brings an end to the legal process and means he will not face a jury trial in the civil case on sexual abuse claims.

The terms of the deal will remain secret, but in a joint statement the Duke expressed regret about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and confirmed that he will make a "substantial donation" to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

Ms Giuffre alleged that she was sexually abused or raped by Prince Andrew on three separate occasions in 2001 when she was 17. She had sued him for unspecified damages.

In a joint statement, the two sides said: "Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement."

It said they would file a request to dismiss the case when the undisclosed sum had been received.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre - Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg
Virginia Roberts Giuffre - Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," it said.

"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

"He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

In a joint court filing, the parties told the New York judge overseeing the case that they anticipated that it would be brought to a close within 30 days and asked that all action be suspended in the meantime.

The Duke had been due to give a deposition under oath on March 10.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing eight victims of Jeffrey Epstein, said in a statement: "We hail Virginia’s victory today. She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage."

