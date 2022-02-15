Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew reached a legal settlement with a woman who claims she was 17 when she was sexually abused by the British royal, according to a legal filing made public Tuesday.

The move came more than a month after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the Southern District of New York rejected Andrew's bid to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement," said in a letter to the court that was filed by Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies.

"The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)."

Giuffre has long claimed she was trafficked to Andrew by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his recently-convicted confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the letter, Andrew said he would make a “substantial” donation to Giuffre’s victims rights group and that he “never intended to malign” her character.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years,” the letter states. “Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.