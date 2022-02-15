Prince Andrew settles sex suit with Jeffrey Epstein accuser

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Wieder, Julie K. Brown
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jeffrey Epstein
    American financier
  • Prince Andrew, Duke of York
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York
    Second son and third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (born 1960)
  • Virginia Giuffre
    Alleged victim of the underage sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein

It was the bombshell lawsuit that wasn’t.

Six months and six days after Virginia Giuffre filed suit against British royal Prince Andrew, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her while she was a minor, the lawsuit has been settled out of court, for an undisclosed sum.

Andrew will make a “substantial donation” to Giuffre’s victims’ rights charity and appears to admit no wrongdoing. He does express regret for his association with former pal Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier in whose homes Giuffre alleged she had been sexually abused. No mention of Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, whose London home was the site of one the alleged incidents of abuse.

The lawsuit’s speedy conclusion leaves more questions than it answers. Andrew had consistently denied Giuffre’s accusations, most notably in a disastrous BBC interview in which he claimed, among other things, that a medical condition rendered him unable to sweat. Giuffre had intended to force Andrew to turn over evidence supporting his medical condition, but, alas, it will remain a mystery.

And what of the provenance of the famous photograph featuring Giuffre, Maxwell and Andrew? The British prince said he had no recollection of the photo and left open the possibility that the photograph was a fake. No resolution on that question, either.

Andrew’s settlement came less than two months after a New York jury found Maxwell guilty of five counts related to the sexual trafficking of minors. Giuffre didn’t testify in the trial but was invoked numerous times throughout the proceedings. Giuffre welcomed the guilty verdict and said she hoped others would also face consequences for their roles in Epstein’s enterprise.

“I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be,” Giuffre said.

Maxwell is currently fighting for a new trial on the sex trafficking charges after one of the members of the jury gave interviews after the trial revealing that he had been a victim of sexual abuse and had not been asked about it during the jury selection process. He said that he discussed his experiences with other jurors during their deliberation on Maxwell’s charges.

British tabloids have feasted on the scandal engufling Prince Andrew over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Mawell.
British tabloids have feasted on the scandal engufling Prince Andrew over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Mawell.

Epstein died in August 2019, a month after being charged with a fresh slate of sex crimes by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. He had famously escaped harsh penalty the first time after Palm Beach police investigated reports that he had sexually abused numerous girls. The deal Epstein struck with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida that allowed him to plead guilty to two counts of solicitation, one involving a minor, was the subject of the Miami Herald’s 2018 Perversion of Justice series.

In this July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein is shown in court in West Palm Beach, Florida.
In this July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein is shown in court in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Giuffre had previously filed suit against both Epstein and Maxwell. Andrew tried, unsuccessfully, to argue that a settlement Giuffre had reached with Epstein in 2009 shielded him from Giuffre’s lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan last month denied Andrew’s bid to have the suit thrown out.

Giuffre’s 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell, for defamation, was also settled in 2017. Maxwell’s testimony in the proceedings formed the basis for two counts of perjury that she still faces.

Prince Andrew was one of many famous men Giuffre has said Epstein and Maxwell directed her to have sex with. Will she file suits against some of the other men she has accused? Another mystery, but one that will actually have an answer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • All The Questions We Still Have About Virginia Giuffre's Civil Case Against Prince Andrew

    The Duke of York has just settled the high-profile case out of court after months of back and forth.

  • Explainer-What we know about Prince Andrew's settlement with Virginia Giuffre

    Britain's Prince Andrew has settled a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre accusing the prince of sexually abusing her when she was 17, a court filing showed on Tuesday. Here is a look at the lawsuit against Queen Elizabeth's second son, the settlement and what the dispute means for Andrew. Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, sued the Duke of York in New York in 2021.

  • Teen charged with murder after shooting high school student at McDonald’s, SC cops say

    A 16-year-old was killed in the shooting.

  • What was Prince Andrew accused of and how did he agree settlement with Virginia Giuffre?

    Depositions in case were set to begin in March, with court case scheduled for September

  • ‘Where’s the money coming from?’: Prince Andrew faces calls to reveal who will fund sex assault payout

    There are growing calls for the details on who is paying for Prince Andrew's civil sex claim settlement to be made public.

  • UPDATE: Boise police arrest woman after stabbing; four schools placed in lockdown

    An adult man was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

  • Prince Andrew And Virginia Giuffre Reach “Settlement In Principle”

    Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” over the latter’s abuse claim, according to U.S. court documents. The sum being paid to Giuffre is undisclosed and the news puts an end to months of speculation around the potential of Andrew having to face a civil trial. “Virginia Giuffre and Prince […]

  • Prince Andrew settles lawsuit with sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre

    Prince Andrew will pay an undisclosed amount to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficked her to the royal when she was 17.

  • Kansas man on probation is accused of burning down house with a baby inside

    A Kansas man on probation is accused of burning down a house with an infant inside, according to officials.

  • Prince Andrew reaches settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her as a teen with Jeffrey Epstein

    Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew accusing the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion when she was 17.

  • Taiwan says needs to re-open, eyes March cut to COVID quarantine

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan aims to ease its strict COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and re-open to the world, the government said on Monday. Since the pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases of COVID-19 below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving on the island even as large parts of the rest of the world have ditched theirs. Speaking at a meeting with senior health officials, Premier Su Tseng-chang said that even though there could be further domestic infections the government was "quite confident" in its anti-pandemic measures.

  • A Miami Customs officer stole $77,000 of father’s Social Security money. Dad died in 2010

    Gerardo Avila, father of Pembroke Pines resident Carlos Avila, didn’t protest his son taking $77,596 of his Social Security benefits. Nor did the Social Security Administration.

  • Middle Earth returns as Amazon teases Tolkien spin-off

    The 60 second teaser trailer features sweeping landscapes and the familiar species of elves, dwarves and hobbits from J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings".It is introduced by a female hobbit-like character saying "Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wondering."According to Vanity Fair, these creatures won't be known as hobbits in the series, but rather harfoots, the ancestors of the hobbits.Despite the fact the show is set thousands of years before the stories of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, it will feature both new and familiar characters.Welsh actor Morfudd Clark is shown as Galadriel in the trailer, a elven character played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's adaptations.The trailer also shows the first Black characters to feature in a Tolkien story, with the elven character of Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Cordova, and the dwarven Disa, played by Sophia Nomvete.According to a press release from Amazon, who worked closely with the Tolkien estate on the production, the show begins in a time of peace, which is shaken by "the long feared reemergence of evil to Middle-Earth".'The Rings of Power' in the title of the series seem to allude to the rings created by an elven race for Sauron, an evil presence in Middle Earth.Three were assigned to the elves, seven for the dwarves and 9 for mankind. To control Middle Earth, Sauron created for himself one ring to rule them all.Amazon reportedly bought the rights to some of the appendices of Tolkien's work for $250 million.The appendices were included in Tolkien's third book in the trilogy "The Return of the King" and feature histories about Middle Earth as well as detailed family trees.Amazon spent about $465 million filming the first season of the show, according to government officials in New Zealand, where the series was filmed. The company is expecting to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', which is reported to be the most expensive television series ever, will be released on Amazon on September 2.

  • White House leading tabletop exercises in preparation for possible Russian invasion

    The Biden administration is gaming out how the U.S. would respond to various scenarios in the Russia-Ukraine standoff, including a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia, holding military drills near Ukraine, says ties with U.S. 'on the floor'

    Russia's navy held anti-submarine drills in the Black Sea on Monday as fighter jets patrolled its border with ally Belarus in the latest displays of heightened military activity close to Ukraine. The United States on Sunday said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Russia has accused the West of hysteria.

  • Any chance Sean McVay retires after winning SB LVI? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the possibility of the Rams’ 36-year old Super Bowl winning head coach calling it a career after winning his first title. Could he really just say goodbye to football, and leave an opportunity to build a Hall of Fame legacy? Considering his young age and early success does he have a chance to chase the success of Bill Belichick? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled

    A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old. The prince will make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser and says he never intended to malign her character, according to a court filing Tuesday.

  • Roblox, a metaverse gaming company, will report earnings today

    Roblox is set to report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A 4-year-old who went missing more than two years ago was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Woman stabbed to death in her NYC Chinatown apartment by suspect who followed her into her building

    New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.