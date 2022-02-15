Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleged disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Prince Andrew to sexually abuse and rape her when she was 17 years old, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Why it matters: The financial details of the settlement were not disclosed, though it came after Andrew lost a bid to have the lawsuit dismissed, setting him up to face a civil trial in the U.S. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan in August under the Child Victims Act, alleging that he sexually abused her on three occasions after she was "lent out for sexual purpose" by Epstein to the prince.

What they're saying: "Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights," a court filing announcing the settlement read.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," it continued.

The filing acknowledged that Epstein trafficked young girls and that Prince Andrew regrets his relationship with Epstein, but it admitted no wrongdoing on Andrew's part.

David Boies, a lawyer representing Giuffre, said in another filing Tuesday that each legal party expects to file a motion to dismiss the case within 30 days.

The big picture: Prince Andrew stepped away from his royal duties over the lawsuit, and his military titles and royal patronages were been returned to Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Andrew told the BBC in a 2019 interview that he had "no recollection" of ever meeting Giuffre and suggested that a photograph of him with his arm around the-then 17-year-old may have been doctored.

Police in the United Kingdom decided last year that they would not take action against Prince Andrew following a review of the sexual abuse accusations.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

