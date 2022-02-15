Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse suit 'in principle,' accuser's lawyer says





Prince Andrew has reached a settlement "in principle" with Virginia Giuffre, a woman who brought a law suit against the British royal, alleging he sexually abused her when she was a teenager.

David Boies, an attorney for Giuffre, wrote in a letter to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan filed Tuesday that the two parties "reached an out of court settlement." He said the settlement amount will not be disclosed.

The attorney also said Andrew "intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."

Giuffre, 38, filed a lawsuit against Andrew in August, accusing him of rape and sexual abuse when she was 17.

This is a developing story.