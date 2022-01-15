Prince Andrew sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre seeks British authorities’ help finding witnesses in civil lawsuit

NEW YORK — Lawyers for a woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein pal Prince Andrew of abusing her want British authorities’ help tracking down a witness who saw her with Andrew decades ago.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers on Friday asked Manhattan Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan to seek help from the Senior Master of the Royal Courts of London to find the eyewitness, Shukri Walker.

Giuffre says Walker saw her with Andrew at a London night club before he abused her in March 2001. She wants her lawyers to depose Walker as part of her lawsuit against the British royal.

“Because Prince Andrew has denied ever meeting (Giuffre) or being at Tramp Nightclub during the relevant time period, Ms. Walker’s testimony is highly relevant,” Giuffre’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley wrote the judge.

Walker’s lawyer Lisa Bloom — who represents several Epstein victims — told the FBI in August 2020 that her client could corroborate Giuffre’s claim that she was at the nightclub with Andrew, according to The Guardian.

Giuffre claims Ghislaine Maxwell was there, too. Maxwell was convicted Dec. 29 of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

Giuffre claims Andrew sexually abused her that night after they left the club.

Giuffre also wants the court to work with English authorities to locate the Duke of York’s one-time assistant — or “equerry,” in royal speak — Robert Olney.

“Plaintiff has reason to believe that Mr. Olney has relevant information about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, as Mr. Olney’s name appears in publicly available copies of Epstein’s phone book,” reads the Friday filing by Giuffre.

The requests come at the end of a catastrophic week for Andrew. On Thursday, his mother, Queen Elizabeth, stripped him of his military and royal patronages and said he would defend himself in Giuffre’s suit as a private citizen.

The Queen’s stunning rebuke came a day after Kaplan ruled Giuffre’s sex abuse case against her son could proceed. The jurist did not rule on the merits of Giuffre’s claims.

Now 38, Giuffre says Andrew raped and sexually assaulted her when she was 17 and being trafficked worldwide for sex by Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell as he awaited trial, and Maxwell.

Andrew has denied all allegations and claims he’s never met his accuser despite a widely circulated image of him standing with his arm around the small of a teenage Giuffre’s back. Maxwell stands behind them smiling.

Andrew’s lawyers did not respond to The New York Daily News’ request for comment. Bloom could not immediately be reached.