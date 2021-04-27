Prince Andrew sidelined as Prince Charles takes over former patronage in wake of Epstein scandal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prince Andrew, who parted company with the orchestra in 2019 - Reuters
Prince Andrew, who parted company with the orchestra in 2019 - Reuters

The Prince of Wales has replaced his brother, the Duke of York, as royal patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as the latter’s roles are gradually redistributed.

The orchestra’s board announced in November 2019 that it had decided to part company with Prince Andrew "with immediate effect" after he was forced to effectively resign from public duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A few days later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he was “standing back” from all of his 230 patronages, a move apparently designed to protect the monarchy from further humiliation.

Last November, it was announced that Prince Charles had also agreed to be patron of York Minster Fund, almost a year after his brother stepped down from the role.

Prince Andrew, who was patron of the fund for 15 years, resigned in December 2019.

Decisions regarding the appointment of a new patron are made by the respective charities, rather than the Royal family, it is understood.

Prince keen to protect arts

Prince Charles has repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting the arts during the pandemic.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which has welcomed a new music director, Vasily Petrenko, has pledged to help communities recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

RPO managing director James Williams said he was honoured to have the heir to the throne as patron.

"At the RPO, we have been hard at work for some months, shaping a bold strategy for our concert, community engagement, inclusion and education programmes to enrich communities when it matters most; we aim to help people and businesses to rebuild after the long, dark months of lockdown," he said.

"With the announcement of the Prince of Wales as our patron and the appointment of Vasily Petrenko as our new music director, the RPO is well placed to lead the resurgence and spread the joy of orchestral music in a post-Covid world."

Duke's step back from public eye

The Duke’s fall from grace was prompted by his disastrous Newsnight interview over his friendship with the late Epstein, a convicted paedophile.

Within days of the November 2019 broadcast, he either lost or withdrew from several patronages including the English National Ballet and the Outward Bound Trust.

The announcement that he would be stepping back from all patronages came as many others said they were considering his future.

Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, has claimed she was made to have sex with the Duke on three occasions, including when she was 17.

He has denied the claims and has indicated that he wants to return to public life if and when his name is cleared.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Charles Is Getting a Brand-New Title & It Sounds Right Up His Alley

    There’s no denying that it’s been a rough month for the British royal family as they mourn the tragic loss of Prince...

  • Prince Andrew told to abandon secretive trust fund

    The Duke of York was forced to abandon a secretive company set up with a disgraced former Coutts banker after being advised that such financial structures were “not appropriate” for members of the Royal family, The Telegraph understands. The company was incorporated last summer to act as a trust fund for Prince Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, sources claimed. It was structured as an unlimited company, meaning it would not be required to file accounts with Companies House and could avoid disclosing its profits or income. But the Duke was advised that while such ventures are fairly standard for ultra high net worth individuals, they were not appropriate for a member of the Royal family. As such, the company was abandoned and has never been used. Named Lincelles, after the 18th-century battle against the French in which the British were commanded by the Duke of York, it was set up last June by one of the Duke’s financial advisers. Prince Andrew controlled 75 per cent of the business through his Urramoor Trust. Harry Keogh, another friend and adviser who was the subject of a sexual harassment probe at Coutts, was listed as a fellow controller. The company was incorporated in the same month that the Duke and Duchess of York put their luxury Swiss ski chalet on the market for £17.3million. The couple are being sued by previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleges that the Yorks owe her £6.7million from when they bought it for around £18million in 2014. A source close to the Duke insisted that the chalet, which remains on the market, had no connection to Lincelles. Mr Keogh, a former managing director at Coutts, the Queen's bank, resigned in March 2018 after he was accused of touching a female colleague inappropriately and boasting about his sexual exploits.

  • A loud groaning noise at Tuesday's White House press briefing wasn't 'Lincoln's ghost.' It was a creaky robot.

    "Have no fear, the ceiling is not falling... that I'm aware of," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Meghan And Harry Are Facing Security Threats At Their Montecito Home

    Meghan said she "begged" the royal family not to pull Harry's security.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Sheep During Surprise Away-Day to the Country

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a farm in northeast England

  • Christina Haack Jokes That It 'Took 19 Months' for Son Brayden to 'Love' His Little Brother Hudson

    Christina Haack shares Brayden, 5, with ex Tarek El Moussa and Hudson, 19 months, with estranged husband Ant Anstead

  • The Queen online and on duty in first public engagement since death of Prince Philip

    The Queen returned to official duties with a smile on Tuesday as she carried out her first public engagements since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. Her Majesty was photographed at work for the first time since her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, 99, died at Windsor Castle on April 9. She held two virtual audiences at Windsor via video-link. No longer in a black mourning outfit, the Queen, 95, was dressed in a pale blue floral dress, wearing a diamond brooch, as she sat at a computer screen to speak with Ivita Burmistre, the ambassador from the Republic of Latvia, pictured below, and Sara Affoue Amani, ambassador from the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, who were both at Buckingham Palace.

  • Why Katherine Schwarzenegger "Freaks Out" Whenever Dad Arnold Tries to Hold Her Daughter Lyla

    On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed how active he is as grandfather to Katherine's daughter, Lyla. He also weighed in on Caitlyn Jenner's plan to run for governor.

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Latest Move Signals She's Preparing Prince Charles to Be King

    It may be hard to imagine a world in which the British Royal Family embraces King Charles as its leader and monarch, but that world is soon coming — and if Queen Elizabeth II’s latest move is any indication, sooner than we may think. Though the public still strongly favors Prince William and Kate Middleton, […]

  • Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Relapsing After Almost 4 Years of Sobriety: 'It's Never Going to Be Easy'

    "This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life," Kelly Osbourne said

  • ‘My boyfriend’s ex is mad I’m pregnant’

    A pregnant woman dealing with unexpected drama is asking for advice. The post ‘My boyfriend’s ex is mad I’m pregnant’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Scott Peterson Makes Court Appearance as Re-Sentencing Trial Looms Ahead

    On Tuesday, April 27, Scott Peterson appeared in court via zoom for two hearings concerning his death penalty being overturned and a possible retrial.

  • Psaki Dismisses Catholic Bishops’ Objections to Fetal-Tissue Research: ‘Important to Invest in Science’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed Catholic bishops’ concerns about the use of fetal tissue from elective abortions for scientific research. Asked how the White House would respond to comments from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that it is “deeply offense to millions of Americans for our tax dollars to be used for research that collaborates with an industry built on the taking of innocent lives,” Psaki said that the administration “respectfully disagrees.” “We believe that it’s important to invest in science and look for opportunities to cure diseases and I think that’s what this is hopeful to do,” Psaki said of the administration’s decision to reverse a Trump-era ban on researchers’ use of fetal tissues from elective abortions. The National Institutes of Health announced it would lift the ban in a post on its website on April 16. The NIH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will also no longer convene the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board, according to Catholic Philly. The board was convened under Trump to review research applications for NIH grants, cooperative agreements, and research and development contracts that proposed using fetal tissue from elective abortions. The Trump administration also severed contracts with outside institutions that used fetal stem cells for research. The reversal comes after 26 House Democrats called on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to change the policy, according to Roll Call. The chairman of the U.S. bishop’s pro-life committee last week called on the Biden administration to fund research “that does not rely upon body parts taken from innocent children killed through abortion.” “The bodies of children killed by abortion deserve the same respect as that of any other person,” Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann said. “Our government has no right to treat innocent abortion victims as a commodity that can be scavenged for body parts to be used in research.” “It is unethical to promote and subsidize research that can lead to legitimizing the violence of abortion,” he added. “Researchers have demonstrated that we can do effective scientific research and develop efficacious clinical treatments without harvesting tissue from aborted babies.”

  • Netflix Slaps Down Report About ‘The Crown’ Producers Struggling To Cast Prince Andrew

    A Netflix representative for The Crown has denied a report that the lavish royal drama is struggling to cast an actor to play Prince Andrew in the final two seasons. British tabloid The Sun claimed that producers at Left Bank Pictures have advertised for the role on casting website Spotlight. “Stars aren’t exactly queuing up […]

  • Children slip bus driver secret note to rescue mom from abuse, New Mexico police say

    A bus driver helped a mother escape after enduring a night of abuse, police say.

  • James Carville says Democrats 'don't have the votes' to be 'more liberal' than Joe Manchin

    Instead, Democrats should hammer the GOP about the Capitol riot. "They have to make the Republicans own that insurrection every day," he said.

  • Toddler hilariously corrects her dad when he sings song

    This 2-year-old knows her lyrics! The post Toddler hilariously corrects her dad when he sings song appeared first on In The Know.

  • Republicans accuse Joe Biden of 'economic sabotage' over plans for massive tax raid on wealthy Americans

    Joe Biden will mark his first 100 days in office by proposing a massive tax raid on America's wealthy to fund multi-trillion dollar spending programmes, setting up a battle with Republicans, Wall Street and Silicon Valley. The US president was expected to use his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night to detail his plans for controversial increases in capital gains tax, corporation tax and income tax. Republicans have called the plans "economic sabotage" while business figures said it threatened to "kill the golden goose that is America." Mr Biden will reach 100 days in office on Thursday. In his speech the evening before he will set out his $1.8 trillion "American Family Plan" to provide national child care, paid family leave and free community college. It comes on top of his proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, and his already passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. His level of spending has led to comparisons with President Franklin D Roosevelt and the 1930s New Deal. The family plan will be partly paid for by increasing taxes on profits earned from shares and other investments like property owned by Americans earning over $1 million a year. Read more: Joe Biden abandons pledge to govern for all America as one-term president rushes through laws

  • Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife, Rosalynn, while in Georgia this week, the White House said Tuesday. The White House had previously announced that Biden would attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday to mark his 100th day in office, which comes a day after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. The Bidens will now add in a trip to Plains, Georgia, to visit the Carters.

  • Canada’s COVID-19 border problem: Despite India flight ban, travel restrictions not as 'solid as they should be,’ Ontario chief medical officer says

    Less than a week after the federal government announced a travel ban for passenger flights from India and Pakistan for at least 30 day, Ontario's top doctors warn these border restrictions may not go far enough. At a press conference on Monday, Dr. David Williams, Ontario chief medical officer of health, indicated that there have been concerns throughout the pandemic related to importation and spread of COVID-19 from international destinations, especially now that more variants of concern have been identified.