Prince Andrew stripped of military affiliations by Queen Elizabeth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Austin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON — Britain's Prince Andrew has returned his military affiliations and royal patronages to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

This comes a day after the royal's lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit that accuses him of sexual abuse.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement said.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” it said.

As a result Andrew will no longer use the style “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity, a royal source told NBC News.

Andrew served in Britain’s Royal Navy, and he flew a number of missions in the British-Argentine war of 1982, which was fought over the remote Falkland Islands.

The 73-day conflict that claimed the lives of 904 people took place after Argentina tried to reclaim the South American islands from the U.K.

Andrew remained on active duty after the war ended, and while most of his service was in naval aviation, he also commanded a mine countermeasures warship. Promoted to commander in 1999, he retired from active service two years later.

The royal's reputation has been tarnished in recent years because of his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his confidant, the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of five federal sex trafficking charges last month in New York City.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement about Andrew's titles after a judge in the United States on Wednesday rejected his bid to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre, now 38, has alleged that Epstein and Maxwell forced her to have sex with Andrew in the 1990s.

Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegation.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the Southern District of New York ruled that it was premature to consider the prince’s efforts to cast doubt on Giuffre’s accusations, though he would be allowed to do so at a trial.

Andrew’s lawyers had tried earlier this month to block the lawsuit and released details of a legal settlement in which she took $500,000 from the financier not to bring further legal action.

They had previously tried to block the lawsuit on the grounds that Giuffre lives in Australia and not the United States. That was also rejected by a federal judge.

A source close to Prince Andrew said they were “unsurprised” by Kaplan's ruling. “However, it was not a judgement on the merits of Ms Giuffre’s allegations. This is a marathon not a sprint and the Duke will continue to defend himself against these claims,” they added.

In a 2019 interview with the BBC, Andrew said he has “no recollection” of ever having met Giuffre. He also suggested that a photograph of them together with Maxwell could have been doctored.

But Giuffre's suit alleges that Andrew abused her at three locations — in London and New York and at Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, when she was under age 18. It mirrors claims that Giuffre previously detailed to NBC’s “Dateline.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Red Cross urges Charlotte area to roll up sleeves as COVID affects donations, supplies

    It’s the worst blood shortage in over a decade, the national organization says. “More donors are needed now,” local chapters say.

  • Colorado's Omicron COVID wave differs from past surges

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIn a significant shift from previous waves of the pandemic, Colorado is seeing fewer hospitalizations due exclusively to COVID-19.Driving the news: But public health officials warned Wednesday that the virus is complicating those patients' other ailments and further straining understaffed hospitals, which are seeing more COVID-positive people than at any other point during the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Glenn Beck says he has COVID-19 for second time

    Conservative radio host Glenn Beck on Wednesday said he'd contracted COVID-19 for the second time and that the virus was "getting into" his lungs.Speaking to Mark Levin on Levin's radio show, Beck said he's had the virus for about a week. He told Levin he was "great, except having COVID and seeing the destruction of our country."Beck said this was a "lighter case, but it's now starting to go into my lungs today, which is a little disturbing,"...

  • Florida's stockpiled COVID tests can be used

    The FDA extended the expiration date on one million COVID-19 test kits that have become a political football in recent weeks, per the Times/Herald.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat happened: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a candidate for governor, had blasted the DeSantis administration for letting kits expire in a warehouse as Omicron sent Floridians scrambling for tests.Gov. Ron DeSantis in turn blamed the federal go

  • Tackling 2022 with hope: 5 essential reads

    If hope feels far-fetched this winter, you're not alone. picture alliance via Getty ImagesSix months ago, it was easy for many Americans to think COVID-19 was on the defensive. Vaccinations were ticking up as case numbers ticked down. Summer sunshine made hanging out outside actually enjoyable, after a cooped-up winter of socializing with just our pods. Maybe, just maybe, Zoom fatigue would soon be a thing of the past. Today, that optimism seems miles away. Hospitalizations are hitting new highs

  • UK's Prince Andrew loses royal and military links

    LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Andrew had his military links and royal patronages removed on Thursday and will no longer be known as "His Royal Highness", Buckingham Palace said, as the son of Queen Elizabeth fights a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of sex abuse. Andrew, 61, the Duke of York, was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and after a disastrous BBC TV interview which the prince had hoped would clear his name. Thursday's move by the royal family means he will now lose all his royal connections.

  • Wilmington officer caught on video slamming man's head no longer with police department

    Wilmington Police have not said why an officer seen on social media slamming a man's head during an arrest is no longer with the city department.

  • Oath Keepers leader indicted on charges related to Jan. 6

    Stewart Rhodes, a founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, has been arrested and charged in connection with events leading up to and including the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Justice Department announced Thursday.Why it matters: Rhodes is the most prominent figure arrested on charges related to the Capitol insurrection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Rhodes, along with 10 other defendants, was charged with seditious conspira

  • Capitol Letters | The Idaho Legislature Report

    A daily snapshot of the Idaho legislative session, from highlights and reported stories to the important events to put on your radar.

  • A new national holiday, redistricting reform and more: What's in Dems' latest voting bills

    Senate Democrats are considering two measures, which advocates say would reverse some Republican-backed state laws.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Prosecutors in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial have set a tentative sentencing date, meanwhile, Tesla is working through "challenges" in India.

  • The Queen Stripped Prince Andrew of His Military Titles

    He'll have to defend his sexual assault case as a "private citizen."

  • Queen removes Prince Andrew's military roles, patronages

    Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Prince Andrew of all his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities and other civic groups, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, amid a growing furor over allegations he sexually abused a teenage girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein. More than 150 British navy and army veterans had written to the queen asking her to strip her second son of all his military ranks and titles after a U.S. judge said Wednesday a sex assault lawsuit against the prince could go ahead. In a joint letter issued by the group Republic, they said they were “upset and angry” that Andrew “brought the services he is associated with into disrepute.”

  • Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

    Navient, a major student loan servicing company, has settled allegations of deceptive lending practices for $1.85 billion, officials said Thursday in announcing a settlement that would cancel student loans of tens of thousands of borrowers. The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in restitution and involves 39 state attorneys general. It resolves claims that Navient led student borrowers into long-term forbearances instead of giving them advice on less costly repayment plans, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who co-led the litigation and negotiation of the settlement with the states of Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts, and California.

  • Mother murdered 3 children in Le Grand apartment, Merced County Sheriff deputies say

    Investigators say the mother attempted to commit suicide.

  • Roseanne Barr's daughter says she has PTSD from being 'locked up' in troubled teen facilities

    Roseanne Barr's daughter Jenny Pentland is speaking out about the dangers of troubled teen facilities after being “locked up” in some herself during her adolescent years.

  • Congressman apologizes for comparing COVID policies to Nazi Germany

    Rep. Warren Davison, R-Ohio, apologized one day after comparing Washington, D.C.’s COVID-19 mitigation policies to Nazi Germany. "Bad things happen when governments dehumanize people," Davidson wrote in a statement Thursday. "Sometimes, there is a next step — to systematically segregate them.”

  • Investigation Concludes Moab Police Made "Several Unintentional Mistakes" in Gabby Petito Case

    An investigator reviewed how police handled Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's alleged domestic dispute in Utah. The findings state Petito was "very likely" a victim of long-term domestic violence.

  • Ohio schools can't mandate COVID shots — for now

    Reproduced from National Academy for State Health Policy; Map: Danielle Alberti/AxiosWhile COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children ages 5 and older, it's unlikely they'll be added to Ohio's schedule of required student vaccinations any time soon.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: Shortly after the school year started, an Ohio law took effect prohibiting K-12 schools and state universities from mandating vaccines that do not have fu

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.