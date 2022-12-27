Prince Andrew tells chilly royal fan at Sandringham to 'stand on a newspaper'

Prince Andrew offered novel advice to royal watchers on how to stay warm - Getty Images Europe

Prince Andrew has offered novel advice to royal watchers on how to stay warm, saying that the "trick" to avoid cold feet is to insulate them with newspaper.

The Duke of York appeared following a traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, where crowds had gathered to observe members of the Royal Family, including the King, the Queen Consort, and the Prince of Wales.

Andrew suggested a “trick” to one onlooker for how to keep her “freezing” feet warm, advising her to stand on newspaper.

The royal watcher was filmed speaking to the Duke, who left the line of processing royals leaving St Mary Magdalene Church to approach her if she was suffering from “cold feet”.

The Duke of York attending a traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham - BACKGRID

The woman replied that her feet were “freezing”, to which a smiling Andrew responded: “Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on a newspaper, and you insulate your feet.”

Footage of the interaction shows that the woman receiving the advice says “thank you”, and the Duke departs.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church - Getty Images Europe

Camilla can be seen slipping past Andrew while he speaks with the public, after what was the first Christmas Day service observed by the Royal family since the death of the late Queen.

The gathering was also the first time the family has shared Christmas on the Sandringham estate since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, during which the Queen resided at Windsor Castle.

In another first, the festive gathering was the first time Prince Louis had joined the family for the traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene, where he attended with his siblings Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and his mother the Princess of Wales.