Prince Andrew told to abandon secretive trust fund

The Duke of York was forced to abandon a secretive company set up with a disgraced former Coutts banker after being advised that such financial structures were “not appropriate” for members of the Royal family, The Telegraph understands.

The company was incorporated last summer to act as a trust fund for Prince Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, sources claimed.

It was structured as an unlimited company, meaning it would not be required to file accounts with Companies House and could avoid disclosing its profits or income.

But the Duke was advised that while such ventures are fairly standard for ultra high net worth individuals, they were not appropriate for a member of the Royal family.

As such, the company was abandoned and has never been used.

Named Lincelles, after the 18th-century battle against the French in which the British were commanded by the Duke of York, it was set up last June by one of the Duke’s financial advisers.

Prince Andrew controlled 75 per cent of the business through his Urramoor Trust. Harry Keogh, another friend and adviser who was the subject of a sexual harassment probe at Coutts, was listed as a fellow controller.

The company was incorporated in the same month that the Duke and Duchess of York put their luxury Swiss ski chalet on the market for £17.3million.

The couple are being sued by previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleges that the Yorks owe her £6.7million from when they bought it for around £18million in 2014.

A source close to the Duke insisted that the chalet, which remains on the market, had no connection to Lincelles.

Mr Keogh, a former managing director at Coutts, the Queen's bank, resigned in March 2018 after he was accused of touching a female colleague inappropriately and boasting about his sexual exploits.

Harry Keogh

His involvement raises further questions over the Duke’s judgment at a time when US prosecutors continue to seek answers about his friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted peadophile.

Around 20 Coutts bankers are said to have raised concerns about Mr Keogh’s conduct during an internal review in 2015, after some women claimed his behaviour was so intolerable they refused to work with him.

Many reported allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Mr Keogh and other bankers, including lewd comments, heavy drinking and unwanted physical contact, according to accounts seen at the time by The Wall Street Journal.

The review was led by the firm's then managing director of future proposition design, Gayle Schumacher, who was said to have been “shocked” by some of the findings.

CEO Michael Morley was said to have recommended that Mr Keogh be sacked. But instead, he had a bonus withheld, received a written warning and was assigned a coach.

He reportedly accepted the disciplinary action in 2015 without admitting to the allegations and eventually resigned in March 2018, when details of the review became public knowledge.

A source close to the Duke noted that the allegations against Mr Keogh had “not been subjected to any investigation by law enforcement nor tested in a court of law".

In October 2018, the banker was a guest at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Lincelles's other controller was listed as Charles Douglas, a commercial lawyer specialising in advising offshore funds and high net worth individuals.

Its sole director is Dominic Hampshire, a long time friend of Prince Andrew’s, who is said to have been a former equerry to the Duke of Kent.

In 2001, he set up a luxury travel company, telling US magazine Cigar Aficionado in 2008: “We literally hold the keys to the castle, and our connections allow for visits to otherwise private castles, golf clubs, after-hours private tours of museums with the curators, those kinds of things.”

He told Esquire magazine the previous year that he had provided a tour of Kensington Palace with Princess Diana’s former bodyguard and a pre-opening tour of Windsor Castle.

The Duke set up Urramoor Ltd using the pseudonym Andrew Inverness in February 2013, 18 months after he was stripped of his UK trade envoy role over his association with Epstein. He was given the title Earl of Inverness in 1986.

The move prompted suggestions that by using an assumed name, he was attempting to avoid scrutiny.

A spokesperson for the Duke said: “Lincelles Unlimited has never been operational, has not received any funds or paid any monies out."