Prince Andrew told to abandon secretive trust fund

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prince Andrew, who controlled 75 per cent of the business through his Urramoor Trust - Getty
Prince Andrew, who controlled 75 per cent of the business through his Urramoor Trust - Getty

The Duke of York was forced to abandon a secretive company set up with a disgraced former Coutts banker after being advised that such financial structures were “not appropriate” for members of the Royal family, The Telegraph understands.

The company was incorporated last summer to act as a trust fund for Prince Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, sources claimed.

It was structured as an unlimited company, meaning it would not be required to file accounts with Companies House and could avoid disclosing its profits or income.

But the Duke was advised that while such ventures are fairly standard for ultra high net worth individuals, they were not appropriate for a member of the Royal family.

As such, the company was abandoned and has never been used.

Named Lincelles, after the 18th-century battle against the French in which the British were commanded by the Duke of York, it was set up last June by one of the Duke’s financial advisers.

Prince Andrew controlled 75 per cent of the business through his Urramoor Trust. Harry Keogh, another friend and adviser who was the subject of a sexual harassment probe at Coutts, was listed as a fellow controller.

The company was incorporated in the same month that the Duke and Duchess of York put their luxury Swiss ski chalet on the market for £17.3million.

The couple are being sued by previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleges that the Yorks owe her £6.7million from when they bought it for around £18million in 2014.

A source close to the Duke insisted that the chalet, which remains on the market, had no connection to Lincelles.

Mr Keogh, a former managing director at Coutts, the Queen's bank, resigned in March 2018 after he was accused of touching a female colleague inappropriately and boasting about his sexual exploits.

Harry Keogh - PA
Harry Keogh - PA

His involvement raises further questions over the Duke’s judgment at a time when US prosecutors continue to seek answers about his friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted peadophile.

Around 20 Coutts bankers are said to have raised concerns about Mr Keogh’s conduct during an internal review in 2015, after some women claimed his behaviour was so intolerable they refused to work with him.

Many reported allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Mr Keogh and other bankers, including lewd comments, heavy drinking and unwanted physical contact, according to accounts seen at the time by The Wall Street Journal.

The review was led by the firm's then managing director of future proposition design, Gayle Schumacher, who was said to have been “shocked” by some of the findings.

CEO Michael Morley was said to have recommended that Mr Keogh be sacked. But instead, he had a bonus withheld, received a written warning and was assigned a coach.

He reportedly accepted the disciplinary action in 2015 without admitting to the allegations and eventually resigned in March 2018, when details of the review became public knowledge.

A source close to the Duke noted that the allegations against Mr Keogh had “not been subjected to any investigation by law enforcement nor tested in a court of law".

In October 2018, the banker was a guest at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Lincelles's other controller was listed as Charles Douglas, a commercial lawyer specialising in advising offshore funds and high net worth individuals.

Its sole director is Dominic Hampshire, a long time friend of Prince Andrew’s, who is said to have been a former equerry to the Duke of Kent.

In 2001, he set up a luxury travel company, telling US magazine Cigar Aficionado in 2008: “We literally hold the keys to the castle, and our connections allow for visits to otherwise private castles, golf clubs, after-hours private tours of museums with the curators, those kinds of things.”

He told Esquire magazine the previous year that he had provided a tour of Kensington Palace with Princess Diana’s former bodyguard and a pre-opening tour of Windsor Castle.

The Duke set up Urramoor Ltd using the pseudonym Andrew Inverness in February 2013, 18 months after he was stripped of his UK trade envoy role over his association with Epstein. He was given the title Earl of Inverness in 1986.

The move prompted suggestions that by using an assumed name, he was attempting to avoid scrutiny.

A spokesperson for the Duke said: “Lincelles Unlimited has never been operational, has not received any funds or paid any monies out."

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan And Harry Are Facing Security Threats At Their Montecito Home

    Meghan said she "begged" the royal family not to pull Harry's security.

  • Prince William & Prince Harry Are Putting Princess Diana’s Wedding Gown On Display At Kensington Palace

    Prince William and Prince Harry are giving royal fans an opportunity to view their late mother Princess Diana’s wedding dress. The exhibit was announced on Historic Royal Palaces’ social media on Monday. “This summer we’re welcoming you back to #KensingtonPalace in royal style. See the wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales in our new exhibition exploring the intimate relationship between designer and royal client, opening (June 3rd),” the post reads.

  • Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Karen pays tribute to son Antron in Instagram post: 'My love for you is for ever'

    Karen Pippen said it was "a pleasure and honor" to be Antron's mother.

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Latest Move Signals She's Preparing Prince Charles to Be King

    It may be hard to imagine a world in which the British Royal Family embraces King Charles as its leader and monarch, but that world is soon coming — and if Queen Elizabeth II’s latest move is any indication, sooner than we may think. Though the public still strongly favors Prince William and Kate Middleton, […]

  • Sarah Ferguson Just Made Her Triumphant Return to Social Media

    In the Instagram story, Ferguson wrote: \"4 p.m. @storytimewithfergieandfriends on @youtube. When We Went Wild by @isabella.tree. Swipe up for channel #storytimewithfergieandfriends @alliratee @quartokids...

  • Kate and William Were Seen Out Playing With Their Three Kids in Sandringham

    It's a rare sighting for the family of five.

  • Prince Andrew set up business with banker accused of sexual harassment

    The Duke of York has gone into business with a former private banker who was once at the centre of sexual harassment allegations, it emerged on Monday night. The Duke set up a company, Lincelles, with Harry Keogh last year, according to Companies House records. Mr Keogh resigned from Coutts in March 2018 following allegations from female colleagues that he made unwanted physical contact and lewd comments. The new company is understood to be a vehicle for the Duke’s family investments, The Times reported. Although the company is listed as being incorporated on June 26 2020, it has been structured as an unlimited company, meaning it is not required to file accounts and can avoid disclosing profits or income. The Duke controls 75 per cent of the business through the Urramoor Trust and Mr Keogh, below, is listed as a fellow controller.

  • ‘My boyfriend’s ex is mad I’m pregnant’

    A pregnant woman dealing with unexpected drama is asking for advice. The post ‘My boyfriend’s ex is mad I’m pregnant’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Prince Andrew sidelined as Prince Charles takes over former patronage in wake of Epstein scandal

    The Prince of Wales has replaced his brother, the Duke of York, as royal patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as the latter’s roles are gradually redistributed. The orchestra’s board announced in November 2019 that it had decided to part company with Prince Andrew "with immediate effect" after he was forced to effectively resign from public duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. A few days later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he was “standing back” from all of his 230 patronages, a move apparently designed to protect the monarchy from further humiliation. Last November, it was announced that Prince Charles had also agreed to be patron of York Minster Fund, almost a year after his brother stepped down from the role. Prince Andrew, who was patron of the fund for 15 years, resigned in December 2019. Decisions regarding the appointment of a new patron are made by the respective charities, rather than the Royal family, it is understood. Prince keen to protect arts Prince Charles has repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting the arts during the pandemic. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which has welcomed a new music director, Vasily Petrenko, has pledged to help communities recover from the Covid-19 crisis. RPO managing director James Williams said he was honoured to have the heir to the throne as patron. "At the RPO, we have been hard at work for some months, shaping a bold strategy for our concert, community engagement, inclusion and education programmes to enrich communities when it matters most; we aim to help people and businesses to rebuild after the long, dark months of lockdown," he said. "With the announcement of the Prince of Wales as our patron and the appointment of Vasily Petrenko as our new music director, the RPO is well placed to lead the resurgence and spread the joy of orchestral music in a post-Covid world." Duke's step back from public eye The Duke’s fall from grace was prompted by his disastrous Newsnight interview over his friendship with the late Epstein, a convicted paedophile. Within days of the November 2019 broadcast, he either lost or withdrew from several patronages including the English National Ballet and the Outward Bound Trust. The announcement that he would be stepping back from all patronages came as many others said they were considering his future. Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, has claimed she was made to have sex with the Duke on three occasions, including when she was 17. He has denied the claims and has indicated that he wants to return to public life if and when his name is cleared.

  • Prince Charles Is Getting a Brand-New Title & It Sounds Right Up His Alley

    There’s no denying that it’s been a rough month for the British royal family as they mourn the tragic loss of Prince...

  • Kelly Ripa's 'Traditional' Marriage Sounds Like It Gives Mark Consuelos a Pretty Big Pass

    When it comes to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ marriage of nearly 25 years (their wedding anniversary is this Saturday!), we’re not used to doing much except taking notes. But in a new interview with Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue on podcast Double Date, Ripa and Consuelos revealed a side to their union that gave […]

  • Children slip bus driver secret note to rescue mom from abuse, New Mexico police say

    A bus driver helped a mother escape after enduring a night of abuse, police say.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ‘intimidated’ by guards as she used bathroom, lawyers claim

    Ghislaine Maxwell claims she was “intimidated and humiliated” while guards, who suspected her of owning improperly obtained legal papers, watched as she used the bathroom in a “horrific” prison. The 59-year-old faces charges that she procured teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse and has been incarcerated in a Brooklyn jail since July 2020. Defence lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said that the socialite was being treated unfairly in a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathanon on Monday, after the defence appeared in an appeals court seeking bail. “Ms Maxwell requested and was given permission to use the bathroom,” Mr Sternheim wrote. “But unlike any other occasion, the guard team leader stood knee to knee with Ms Maxwell while Ms Maxwell sat on the commode in the small area containing one toilet and a sink.” According to the lawyer, Ms Maxwell then had her papers removed by the guards, who warned her of potential punishments. “This incident has further compromised Ms Maxwell’s ability to prepare for trial, to confer with counsel, and to retain confidential legal documents,” Mr Sternheim said.

  • Meghan and Harry to lead 'Vax Live' Covid fundraising concert

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear at a star-studded event in Los Angeles this weekend to promote the coronavirus vaccine, and call on businesses to “donate dollars for doses”. The concert, featuring an array of celebrities and politicians from US President Joe Biden to Jennifer Lopez, has been likened to LiveAid, the 1985 concert that raised millions for famine relief in Africa. The Sussexes were Tuesday named “campaign chairs” of Vax Live, billed as “the concert to reunite the world". Among the producers are Shawn Sachs and Keleigh Thomas Morgan, two of the Duchess’s longtime advisers from New York based PR firm Sunshine Sachs. The event, to be held on May 2, will form part of the drive to increase public confidence and uptake of the vaccine. Organisers are calling on G7 governments to share excess doses and on pharmaceutical companies to make vaccines available at not-for-profit prices. Participants will plea for commitments from governments, the private sector, and philanthropists. The audience, all of whom will have been vaccinated, will be comprised of frontline healthcare and essential workers. The concert will be broadcast on May 8. The Duke and Duchess will deliver “an important global message for vaccine equity” during the event, held at the SoFi Stadium in LA. The couple are said to have been leading a drive to raise funds from the private sector for Covax, the global programme working to provide vaccines for low and middle-income countries. A spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to say whether they would appear in person or on screen. Meghan, 39, is about to start maternity leave and is thought to be expecting their second child, a daughter, in early June. The couple said in a statement: “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle, together. “Now we need to recover and heal, together. We can’t leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone everywhere has equal access to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.” Among other celebrities taking part in the concert will be the Sussexes’ friend and CBS anchor Gayle King, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Penn. Hosted by Selena Gomez, it will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, and the Foo Fighters.

  • The Catwoman was spotted in Miami Beach walking on the sand in high heels. Just say no

    The Catwoman is in our midst.

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's Anny and Robert Expecting Second Baby Together: 'Our Family Is Growing!'

    The baby news comes almost seven months after Anny and Robert welcomed daughter Brenda Aaliyah

  • Why Katherine Schwarzenegger "Freaks Out" Whenever Dad Arnold Tries to Hold Her Daughter Lyla

    On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed how active he is as grandfather to Katherine's daughter, Lyla. He also weighed in on Caitlyn Jenner's plan to run for governor.

  • Trump Dragged Closer to Testifying in Protesters’ Suit Accusing His Guards of Assault

    Drew Angerer/GettyFormer President Donald Trump is one step closer to testifying in a New York lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who claim his bodyguards assaulted them in 2015.As The Daily Beast previously reported, the activists had gathered outside Trump Tower to protest the Republican candidate’s derogatory comments on Mexican immigrants. On that September day, soon after the demonstrators assembled on Fifth Avenue outside the skyscraper, several members of Trump’s security team allegedly “violently attacked” them and destroyed their protest banners before a crowd that included reporters.While president, Trump had tried to quash a subpoena that would force him to testify at the civil trial in the Bronx and sit for a videotaped deposition beforehand. In 2019, his lawyers appealed a judge’s order denying his request.On Tuesday, the state’s Appellate Division dismissed Trump’s appeal as moot.“This appeal concerning the proper standard for determining whether a sitting President may be compelled to give videotaped trial testimony about unofficial acts in a civil action against him or her is moot given that the rights of parties will not be directly affected by our determination,” the court said in its ruling, “and that there will not be an immediate consequence of the judgment.”Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot LawsuitBenjamin N. Dictor, an attorney for the protesters, said: “We are pleased with the Appellate Division’s decision and look forward to presenting Mr. Trump’s testimony at trial, as would be expected from any adverse party in litigation.”Lawyers for Trump could not be reached for comment.Similarly, the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, recently ruled that Summer Zervos’ defamation suit against Trump could proceed because Trump is no longer a sitting president and “the issues presented have become moot.” In that case, Trump called Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, a liar after she came forward in 2016 with allegations he groped her and kissed her without her consent.The activists behind the Bronx lawsuit include Efrain Galicia, Florencia Tejeda Perez, Gonzalo Cruz Franco, and Miguel Villalobos. (Another plaintiff, Johnny Garcia, died in February 2019.) Trump, his presidential campaign, and the Trump Organization are listed as defendants, as are Trump bodyguards including longtime fixer Keith Schiller, Gary Uher, Edward Jon Deck, Jr., and security personnel referred to as John Does 3 and 4.The plaintiffs, described as “a group of human rights activists of Mexican origin,” had fashioned banners satirizing Trump’s campaign slogan with the words “Trump: Make America Racist Again!” They also wore white robes and hoods after Galicia learned that former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke had endorsed Trump.On the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2015, Trump held a press conference inside Trump Tower and journalists and protesters gathered outside. Cruz and Perez waited on a public sidewalk on Fifth Avenue, opposite the building’s entrance.Soon after Cruz put on his KKK parody costume, Uher allegedly shoved him. While Perez recorded the incident, Deck allegedly ordered her to stop filming and remove her costume before he yanked her by the wrist and shoved her down the sidewalk toward Cruz.Holy cow. Scuffles breaking out at trump hdq w trump aides trying to move anti trump protesters. More @NY1— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) September 3, 2015 The complaint says reporters began to record and document the tussle, too. Galicia and Garcia arrived with three signs soon after this encounter, setting two banners against cement planters on the sidewalk. According to the suit, Uher and an unnamed guard immediately approached the men and tossed them to the ground.When Galicia recovered his signs and put them back up, Schiller “swiftly and menacingly approached Galicia” before ripping one of the posters in half and walking off with the other.Galicia followed Schiller, who allegedly ignored Galicia's demands to return his property, and reached around the guard to retrieve his sign. Schiller then “swung around and struck Galicia with a closed fist on the head with such force that it caused Galicia to stumble backwards,” the complaint alleges. An unnamed guard then “placed his hands around Galicia’s neck in an effort to choke him,” the suit claims.trump aides tearing away anti trump signs and hitting anti trump protester coming up @NY1— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) September 3, 2015 The complaint includes claims for assault and battery, tortious interference with political speech, negligent hiring and retention, and negligent supervision.It was one of 75 court battles that the former president-elect faced in November 2016 as he prepared to move into the White House.Tuesday’s appellate court ruling comes a year and a half after Bronx County Judge Doris Gonzalez denied Trump's motion to quash the subpoena.In September 2019, Trump’s legal team—which includes Marc Kasowitz and Lawrence Rosen—filed an appeal claiming the court “erred in failing to determine, as required by the U.S. Constitution and other applicable law, that President Trump was the only source available for testimony” on his ties to the defendants and “in erroneously concluding that the President’s testimony was ‘indispensable’” to the activists’ claims.This month, the activists’ lawyers—Nathaniel K. Charny, Roger J. Bernstein and Dictor—filed a motion to dismiss Trump’s appeal as moot “in light of his return to private citizen status.”In a court filing last week, they added that Trump’s testimony is relevant because the alleged “conduct of the security guards was committed at the express or implied direction, and with express and implied approval of” the reality TV star-turned president.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • *This* Royal Just Saw His Popularity Skyrocket Over the Last Month

    There’s no denying that a lot has changed for the British royal family in the last month. And, according to a new poll, apparently, so has the popularity of...

  • Fox News argues its hosts didn't need to fact-check election conspiracy theories from Trump's lawyers in response to Smartmatic defamation suit

    Election conspiracy theories have led to a tangle of legal fallout for right-wing media organizations.