Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in sex abuse lawsuit

NEW YORK — Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a lawsuit alleging the British royal sexually abused her in the early 2000s, a new court filing revealed Tuesday.

The terms of the settlement, revealed in Manhattan Federal Court, were not disclosed.

Now 38, Giuffre had long maintained Andrew raped and sexually assaulted her when she was 17 and being trafficked worldwide for sex by Epstein.

The settlement comes amid a catastrophic period for Andrew. In January, Queen Elizabeth, his mother, stripped him of his military and royal duties and said Andrew would defend himself in Giuffre’s suit as a private citizen.

The Queen’s stunning rebuke came a day after Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled Giuffre’s sex abuse case against Andrew could proceed.

Epstein and his chief enabler, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, were close friends with Andrew.

Epstein hanged himself in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking of underage girls. Maxwell is awaiting sentencing for grooming Epstein’s victims for his abuse.

____