Prince Charles' charity investigated over cash-for-titles allegations

Prince Charles Tim P. Whitby - WPA Pool/Getty Images

London police have launched an investigation into Prince Charles' charity.

The Metropolitan Police said Wednesday an investigation is being opened into the Prince's Foundation in connection to allegations that "offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national," CNN reports.

Last year, the Sunday Times reported that the charity's chief executive, Michael Fawcett, allegedly "fixed an honour for a Saudi tycoon who donated more than £1.5 million to royal charities," arranging to award the businessman an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire title.

The Metropolitan Police said Wednesday an investigation has been launched to probe alleged offenses under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925. Officers have communicated with the Prince's Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into the allegations, and the foundation provided relevant documents, police said. No arrests have been made.

"These documents were reviewed alongside existing information," police said. "The assessment determined an investigation will commence."

Fawcett stepped down over the allegations last year. Clarence House previously maintained that Prince Charles had "no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities," while the Prince's Foundation said Wednesday it "would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation."

