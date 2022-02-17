Prince Charles charity under investigation in same week Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse case
U.K. police launched an investigation into allegations that Prince Charles' charity offered honorary titles in exchange for cash donations. As CBS correspondent Mark Phillips reports, it is adding to pressure on 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who is back to work this week.