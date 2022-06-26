Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

Britain's Prince Charles looks on during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, at the Commonwealth Summit in Kigali, Rwanda Friday, June 24, 2022. Leaders of Commonwealth nations were meeting in Rwanda's capital Friday to tackle climate change, tropical diseases and other challenges deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dan Kitwood, Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
    Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
    Emir of Qatar from 1995 to 2013
  • Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani
    Qatari politician; prime minister and foreign minister

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles' office has denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir to the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician.

The Sunday Times said the prince was given a total of 3 million euros ($3.2 million) by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. It said the money was handed over to Charles at private meetings between 2011 and 2015 — on one occasion in a suitcase, and on another in shopping bags from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store.

The newspaper said the money was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. It did not allege that anything illegal was done.

Charles’ office, Clarence House, said in a statement that the donations “were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed.”

The prince’s charitable fund told the newspaper it had verified “that the donor was a legitimate and verified counterparty … and our auditors signed off on the donation after a specific enquiry during the audit. There was no failure of governance.”

Qatar’s government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Qatar’s prime minister between 2007 and 2013, Hamad oversaw the oil-rich state’s sovereign wealth fund, which has major property investments around the world, including London’s Shard skyscraper, Heathrow Airport and Harrods department store.

London police are currently investigating a separate allegation that people associated with another of the prince’s charities, the Prince’s Foundation, offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations. Clarence House has said Charles had no knowledge of any such offer.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Charles followed rules on charity donations, his office says

    Charity donations accepted by Britain's Prince Charles were handled correctly, his office said after a newspaper reported that he received 3 million euros ($3.2 million) in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, some of it in shopping bags. The Sunday Times said that Charles accepted three lots of cash that were given to him personally by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani between 2011 and 2015. "Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed," the prince's office said in a statement on Sunday.

  • Prince Charles Accepted $3m in Cash Stuffed Into Bags and Suitcases from Sheikh

    Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty ImagesWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Charles’ judgement under fresh scrutiny over bags of cashThe cartoon image of Prince Charles rubbing his hands with glee while chucking shopping bags stuffed full of banknotes into the back of his wine-powered Aston Martin like something out of the irreverent British comedy The Windsors is on the Royal

  • I tried Givenchy's viral colour changing black lipstick, and here's my honest review

    I was interested to see what all the hype was about, so I tried Givenchy's Rouge Interdit colour changing lipstick.

  • These Are Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's Favorite Clothing Brands

    While their appearances are few and far between, when the royal little ones go out, they go all out. Here, are 16 labels they can't get enough of.

  • 'Total bloodbath': Witnesses describe Ethiopia ethnic attack

    The heavily armed men appeared around the small farming village in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, frightening residents already on edge after recent clashes between government troops and rebels. Abdi escaped by hiding on a rooftop, a horrified witness to one of the worst mass killings in Ethiopia in recent years. Hundreds of people, mostly ethnic Amhara, were slaughtered in Tole village and the surroundings on June 18 in the latest explosion of ethnic violence in Africa’s second most populous nation.

  • UK's Johnson fears 'bad peace' for Ukraine

    STORY: "The pressure will grow to try to encourage, coerce maybe, the Ukrainians to a bad peace," he said.He added that the consequences of Russian President Vladimir Putin being able to get his way in Ukraine would be dangerous to international security and a long-term economic disaster.Johnson was speaking from the Rwandan capital Kigali, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit.

  • Carson Daly Reveals Surprise Birthday Celebration For Him And Blake Shelton

    Blake Shelton isn’t the only “Barmageddon” star celebrating a birthday this week. Carson Daly took to social media to reveal that the team at “The Voice” threw him and Shelton a surprise birthday party that included a delightful surprise from his wife. The host of the reality singing competition turned 49 on Wednesday, and the coaches on the upcoming season of “The Voice” weren’t about to let the day go by without a celebration for their longtime friends. Daly took to Instagram on Thursday to sh

  • Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the 23 Other Richest People in the US

    The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...

  • Black Congresswomen Are Begging Joe Biden to Declare a National Emergency Regarding Abortion Rights

    “In this unprecedented moment, we must act urgently as if lives depend on it because they do.”

  • Lauren Conrad’s The Little Market Economically Empowers More Than 1,000 Women in 25 Countries

    Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla initially crossed paths in 2005 when both were enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Irvine, California. Conrad, then on MTV’s The Hills, filmed some scenes for the show on campus. “We bonded over a shared love of fashion and, later, traveling and empowering women,” Skvarla says. […]

  • People Are Sharing The Celebs And Famous Characters Who Helped Them Come Out, And It's Incredibly Touching

    "At every show, it’s like a little part of my soul gets stitched back together again. I am so thankful for her."View Entire Post ›

  • Badgers offense ‘has to change’ under new OC Bobby Engram

    Wisconsin's offense has sputtered each of the past two seasons. Can new OC Bobby Engram help UW get things back on track?

  • Miss Lexington Lauren Dickson wins Miss Tennessee 2022

    Miss Lexington Lauren Dickson was crowned Miss Tennessee 2022 on Saturday in Memphis. She will represent Tennessee in the Miss America competition.

  • Prince Charles: Slave trade history should be taught as widely as the Holocaust

    The Prince of Wales wants the history of the transatlantic slave trade to be taught and understood as widely as the Holocaust.

  • Clarence Thomas Ready to Strike Down Marriage Equality Following Dobbs

    The reasoning in today's decision overruling Roe v. Wade shows that rulings on marriage equality, consensual sex, and contraception were erroneous, he says.

  • Large U.S. law firms mostly quiet on abortion ruling, are 'walking a tightrope'

    The largest U.S. law firms did not take a public stance following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday, diverging from the approach of some major companies that have made statements on the closely watched abortion case. The high court's 6-3 Dobbs decision upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Reuters on Friday asked more than 30 U.S. law firms, including the 20 largest by total number of lawyers, for comments on the Dobbs ruling and whether they would cover travel costs for employees seeking an abortion.

  • The 5 Most Dangerous Spots You Can Catch Coronavirus

    The Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the US, responsible for 58% of recorded new coronavirus cases in the last week alone. "I'm in Connecticut, and it's like 80% of all sequences that we see right now," says Anne Hahn, PhD., postdoctoral researcher at the Yale School of Public Health. Here are the five most dangerous spots to catch COVID-19, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss Already Ha

  • Ban Abortion Pills, Prosecute Planned Parenthood: This Is The Future Republicans Want

    It's an extreme agenda, but after the end of Roe, it's no longer an unthinkable one

  • Costco Faces Animal Welfare Lawsuit Over Their $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    The lawsuit comes after nonprofit Mercy for Animals depicted one of Costco's contracted barn's treatment of their chickens in a video posted last February

  • Social Security: You Could Lose Your Benefits If You Didn’t Report Your Marriage to the SSA

    Wedding month is upon us. For brides and grooms, that often means a long list of last-minute things to do, from a final fitting for your dress or tux to putting together wedding favors. But if you're...