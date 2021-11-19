Prince Charles ends first tour since start of pandemic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAIRO (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, on Friday concluded their first foreign tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a four-day trip that took them to Jordan and Egypt and was meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to combat climate change with leaders.

Egypt is set to host the COP27 climate change conference next year.

The prince of Wales and the duchess of Cornwall also visited famous archaeological, religious and historical sites in the two countries.

On Friday, Charles visited a facility for entrepreneurs in downtown Cairo while Camilla stopped at an equestrian hospital. Later, they made a trip to the coastal city of Alexandria, which was founded by Alexander the Great more than 2,000 years ago.

Alexandria, Egypt's second-largest city, is surrounded on three sides by the Mediterranean Sea and backs up to a lake, making it uniquely susceptible to the rise in sea levels caused by global warming and the melting of the polar ice caps.

The royal couple toured Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a modern library built in tribute to the famed Library of Alexandria that burned to the ground when Julius Caesar set fire to an enemy fleet in 48 B.C. Camilla read a storybook to children.

Both Egypt and Jordan are former British protectorates. Jordan gained independence in 1946, and Egypt overthrew its British-backed monarchy in 1952. In recent decades, the two countries have both maintained strong ties with the United Kingdom.

The royal couple was last in Egypt in 2006. This week’s visit is also the first by the royals to the country since it was rocked by a popular uprising in 2011 that was followed by years of political turmoil. Under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt has seen a degree of stability but the government has also overseen the largest crackdown on political opposition in decades.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Charles Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health: 'It's Not Quite as Easy as It Used to Be'

    The Queen has continued to undertake "light, desk-based duties" since being hospitalized on October 20

  • Prince Charles, Camilla welcomed to Cairo

    The couple landed at Cairo airport before being formally greeted by Sisi and his wife, first lady Entissar Amer at Al-Ittahadiya Palace.The British royals are expected to take a tour of old Cairo and see the pyramids of Giza during their visit.Their tour of Egypt follows a two-day stop in Jordan where they arrived on Tuesday (November 16), marking the first overseas tour by senior British royals since before the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Prince Charles addresses Queen Elizabeth’s health

    Prince Charles gave an update about the health of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his visit to Jordan on Wednesday.

  • Britain’s Prince Charles in Cairo, first visit since 2006

    Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrived in Cairo on Thursday for the first time in 15 years, hoping to promote tolerance and cement bilateral ties. The visit is part of the royal couple’s first tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It is also their first visit to Egypt since the country was rocked by a popular uprising in 2011 that was followed by years of political turmoil.

  • Duchess of Cornwall visits Egyptian donkey hospital on final day of royal tour

    In 1931, the wife of an Army officer was so horrified to find Britain's loyal war horses working into old age on the streets of Egypt that she wrote to The Telegraph pleading with its readers for help.

  • Fed to hike in Q4 next year; inflation to remain above target until 2024: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates late next year, earlier than expected just a month ago, in a landmark shift from the emergency measures it took to backstop the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Reuters poll. Most respondents said the Fed should move even sooner to combat inflation, which hit a 30-year high last month and economists say it will stick above the central bank's target until at least 2024. The shift in economists' expectations for a first rate hike to next year from early 2023 predicted in an October survey puts them more in line with market expectations, and follows recent news U.S. inflation hit a 30-year high last month.

  • 17 English Dog Breeds That Make the Best Bloody Mates

    Blimey, England has a rich history of dogs! More often than not, English dog breeds were given one of two jobs: hunting or fighting. As hunters, dogs in England chased down foxes, tracked birds and kept...

  • Former Idaho office-seeker to be re-tried for 1984 murder of Colorado girl

    Prosecutors will try for a second time to convict a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate in the abduction and slaying of a 12-year-old Colorado girl after their first attempt ended with a hung jury and mistrial, court records show. Steven Pankey, 70, will stand trial again for the kidnapping and murder of Jonelle Matthews, who vanished in 1984 and whose remains were uncovered more than three decades later, according to minutes from a status hearing on Wednesday. Following a three-week trial that ended in early November, a 12-member jury found Pankey guilty of false reporting, a misdemeanor, but were unable to reach unanimous verdicts on the more serious charges.

  • Why United Airlines Stock Is Losing Altitude Today

    The latest headlines concerning the pandemic are largely negative, and airline stocks are under pressure as a result. Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) led the decline, down as much as 5% on Friday. Airline stocks were hit hard during the pandemic, as travel restrictions and lockdowns largely eliminated demand for travel.

  • John Deere employees’ new contract changes production incentives. Here’s how it works

    If the changes work, it will be easier for Deere workers to get incentive pay, and they'll receive it more often

  • ‘As long as we don’t fall into a recession,’ we’re in a long bull market, says ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood remains bullish on the equity market long-term, despite bearish concerns about rising inflation pressures.

  • Angelina Jolie's Soft Side Is On Display in This Super-Rare Mother-Son Photo of Her Cradling Young Maddox

    Angelina Jolie continues to make a difference with her United Nations work and by keeping ties to the home countries of her adopted children. She’s sharing with her followers the impact her foundation has had on deforestation in Maddox’s home country of Cambodia with a throwback photo of her oldest son as a toddler. The Eternals […]

  • Hmm...Did Jake Gyllenhaal Just Address "All Too Well" On His Alleged Cat's Instagram?

    This was not on my 2021 bingo card.View Entire Post ›

  • Prince Charles cancels visit to aircraft carrier after British fighter crash

    Britain's Prince Charles has cancelled a planned visit to the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier after an F35B jet from the ship crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. The F35 fighter from Britain's biggest aircraft carrier crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, though the pilot ejected and was safely returned to the ship. Charles, on a visit to Egypt, had been due to visit the ship which is off Alexandria.

  • Rare first printing of US Constitution sells for record $43M

    The document offered for sale was one of 13 known copies of the first printing of the Constitution and one of only two in private hands. This printing of the Constitution was last sold in 1988, when real estate developer and collector S. Howard Goldman bought it at auction for $165,000. Proceeds from Thursday's sale will benefit a foundation established by Goldman's widow, Dorothy Tapper Goldman, to further the understanding of constitutional principles.

  • ‘Succession’: Can Any of the Roy Kids Succeed? Brian Cox Says the Rules Are ‘Simple’

    The show itself has told us, if not in such direct terms. Be advised: Most days, rule three is good advice for everybody.

  • It Took a ‘Magic Minute’ but the House Gifts Biden Huge Win

    REUTERSIt took 10 months, 16 days, and an eight-and-a-half-hour speech from GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy but House Democrats finally passed their $1.75 trillion social welfare spending bill Friday morning.By a vote of 220-213, Democrats passed the bill with just one Democrat joining all Republicans in opposition to the “Build Back Better” legislation: Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.It was a victory on multiple levels for Democrats, most notably on a policy note. The bill would provide $550 billion for

  • Serena Williams Says She 'Cried' Seeing Actress Portray Late Sister Yetunde in King Richard

    Serena and Venus Williams' sister Yetunde Price was shot and killed in 2003 when she was 31

  • Turkey's currency woes skyrocket after lira free falls

    Turkey's currency was in a free fall on Thursday, as it suffered one of its worst days since the country’s currency crisis in 2018.The Lira plunged 6 percent to 11.3 against the dollar after the central bank decided on slashing interest rates by 100 basis points to 15 percent a move seen as dangerous for the emerging market economy.The country’s monetary authority had been urged in recent months to ease rates by President Tayyip Erdogan who argued this week that high interest had been driving up inflation."The interest rates are the reason and the inflation is the consequence. I say to those who are trying to divert this to something else, do not waste your time. We will lift this scourge of interest rates from people's backs."People on the streets of Istanbul, however, told Reuters they feel more burdened than ever."Everything is so expensive, the living conditions are getting really difficult. We cannot afford certain luxuries or tastes anymore.""Everything is getting so expensive, including the merchandise. The prices are going up. So, our situation is really bad."Erdogan’s push comes amid preparations for the country’s elections which are scheduled to be held by mid-2023.Opinion polls however seem to suggest that the odds might be stacked against the leader, who’s been in power for nearly two decades now as his ruling AK party has slowly lost its reputation over its mismanagement of the economy.The latest currency crunch has also prompted Turkey’s opposition leaders to ramp up calls again for an early election in a bid to reset overall economic policy.The head of the main opposition camp told local media that Erdogan’s decisions showed he was “completely detached from reality”.Inflation in Turkey currently stands at four times the official target and has lingered in double-digits for most of the past five years.

  • Trump Asking Appeals Court To Keep His Attempt To Overthrow Democracy A Secret

    A trial court previously refused to block the House committee investigating the Capitol riot from examining documents from his White House.