Prince Charles’s ex-butler sparks backlash in Asia for telling world not to eat rice with hands

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicola Smith
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grant Harrold at Madame Tussauds London
Grant Harrold at Madame Tussauds London

A former royal butler turned etiquette expert has sparked an online backlash in Asia for his culturally insensitive advice on how to eat rice.

“Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers!!!” Grant Harrold tweeted on Saturday, causing immediate offence for disregarding the common way to eat rice in Asia where it is a staple food.

Mr Harrold previously worked as butler to the Prince of Wales and his sons, William and Harry, and, according to his website, plans to open a royal school of butlers later this year.

The comment generated articles in the Asian media and thousands of Twitter responses from multiple South and Southeast Asian countries, and in several different languages.

Some were angry at his perceived condescending and “colonial” tone, some touted the health benefits of eating with your hands, and others opted for toilet humour, comparing hygiene standards between washing or wiping.

“Wash your butt with water first then we can talk,” remarked one user.

“How do you eat your burgers? With knife and fork right. Come on it’s all about convenience isn’t it?” asked another.

“If your etiquette teaches you to make fun of someone's culture, then there is a need to improve your etiquette….,” said a tweet posted from India.

In response, Mr Harrold said: “My etiquette is British etiquette training not worldwide etiquette training as stated in by bio.”

More than 90% of rice is produced and consumed in Asia. According to Statista, China consumes more rice than any other country - 143 million metric tons in 2019/2020, followed in second place by India. Both countries, along with Indonesia, are the world’s largest rice producers.

Mr Harrold did not post an explanation as to why he was commenting on rice. His Twitter account has previously offered advice on men avoiding adjusting their trousers in public, on kissing etiquette in public, and on how to always eat toast with your left hand.

Recommended Stories

  • Second translator of Amanda Gorman poem claims he was dropped because he had 'wrong profile'

    The Catalan translator for the poem that American writer Amanda Gorman read at President Joe Biden's inauguration has said that he has been removed from the job because he had the wrong "profile". It was the second such case in Europe after Dutch writer Marieke Lucas Rijneveld resigned from the job of translating Gorman's work following criticism that a black writer was not chosen. "They told me that I am not suitable to translate it," Catalan translator Victor Obiols told AFP. "They did not question my abilities, but they were looking for a different profile, which had to be a woman, young, activist and preferably black."

  • This Oprah Photo Is Quickly Becoming The Latest Example Of Digital Blackface

    “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey. Featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be broadcast as a two-hour exclusive primetime special on Sunday, March 7 from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Photo Credit: Harpo Productions/ Photographer: Joe Pugliese. Days later, the internet is still experiencing the aftershocks of Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah. People are still praising both Markle and Oprah, still waiting for a real response from the Royal Family, and — of course — still sharing memes. Oprah has been at the center of many of these memes and tweets. “Which Oprah are you today?” read several, using her expressions from the interview as ranking examples. Jimmy Kimmel even created a compilation video of just Oprah reacting to Markle. But people have begun worrying that the excessive use of these images, which primarily depict Oprah looking shocked and horrified to learn specific details about the Royal Family’s racism, is quickly escalating into the latest instance of digital blackface — especially when compared to other viral GIFs of Black women used to convey stunned emotions. The idea of digital blackface has been around for a while, but writer Lauren Michele Jackson popularized the term in a 2017 essay for Teen Vogue. The Slow Factory Foundation, an organization that has also drawn attention to the phenomenon, defined it as the widespread trend of white and non-Black people expressing emotions (typically, frustration or anger) through GIFs and images of Black people. Like the appropriation of AAVE on apps like Twitter and TikTok or white people using Black emojis, digital blackface feeds into the greater trend of non-Black people performing Blackness in order to look cool or humorous. “Performing Blackness, be it IRL or online, is not an acceptable form of expressing reaction or dissatisfaction, especially not in exchange for likes and retweets,” the Slow Factory wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Since the #MeghanandHarry interview on Oprah, we’ve been seeing a lot of digital blackface infractions with a few of Oprah’s reaction GIFs and images going viral, but that doesn’t mean you should be using them.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slow Factory 🌍 (@theslowfactory) Jackson wrote that Black people are often associated with “excessive” behavior, which is exactly why these images are so often used — and exactly why they perpetuate stereotypes. “If there’s one thing the internet thrives on, it’s hyperbole, and the overrepresentation of black people in GIFing everyone’s daily crises plays up enduring perceptions and stereotypes about black expression,” Jackson wrote in Teen Vogue. “When nonblack users flock to these images, they are playacting within those stereotypes in a manner reminiscent of an unsavory American tradition.” It should be noted, though, that there is a difference between sharing memes, which are most often used as commentary on a cultural moment or a continuation of a collective conversation, and appropriating a person’s reaction in an image or a GIF, and thus adopting another person as your own avatar. Riana Elyse Anderson, PhD told Women’s Health that phenomenon can first be traced back to minstrel shows — when white performers painted their faces and mimicked offensive caricatures of Black people for all-white audiences. “When you’re talking about GIFs, these are typically things that are more jovial in nature,” she explained. “But because of the historical roots of minstrelsy and entertainment value, to non-Black people they represent an exaggeration, rather than someone who can be an expert on something, or a leader, anything deemed ‘serious.'” And according to Jardin Dogan, M.Ed., Ed.S., a therapist and educator, digital blackface doesn’t only spread stereotypes. It’s also a form of cultural appropriation, and one with serious consequences. She told Women’s Health that, with GIFs and reaction images, non-Black people can adopt Blackness to express emotions that Black people can’t even always safely demonstrate in real life. “Because there are so many stereotypes about me, they enter the room before I do, and digital blackface gives non-Black people a false understanding of how Black people exist in the world,” she said. “There’s no prescriptive or proscriptive step-by-step rulebook to follow, nobody’s coming to take GIFs away,” Jackson said. “But no digital behavior exists in a deracialized vacuum.” The most important thing, according to the Slow Factory, is to think before sharing a GIF: what are you hoping to get across with the image? Why did you choose it? And, most importantly, what is it really saying? While it’s undoubtedly true that most people using these images of Oprah to participate in this particular pop culture moment are doing so without malicious intent, it’s also true that it’s still is a type of exploitation of a Black woman by non-Black people. And, considering that these photos stem from an interview that was centered around the ways in which Meghan Markle was herself exploited and abused, every possible precaution should be taken to avoid perpetuating this kind of behavior moving forward. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Whiteness Won't Protect Meghan MarkleUnsurprisingly, Prince Charles Has No CommentConservatives Are Defending The British Monarchy

  • Carole Radziwill Compares Meghan Markle's Struggles to Those of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

    "I love how people say Meghan knew what she was getting into...people said the same thing about Carolyn Bessette when she married into the Kennedy family," Radziwill said. "You could never know."

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • Meghan Markle Opens Up About Privacy Concerns in Unaired Interview Clip With Oprah

    In an unaired clip from the interview, Meghan Markle spoke about her distant relationship from her father Thomas Markle.

  • Zoom hearing adjourned after defendant found by police in the same place as witness

    A virtual hearing for an alleged assault case in Michigan was adjourned after the defendant was found by police in the same place as the witness.

  • Royal family contests Harry and Meghan's racism claims

    Queen's response to racism claim makes UK front pages

  • Dumped TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan

    Describing her actions as "contemptible", Morgan told journalists outside his London home, "I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth." "If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it," he added. The 55-year-old left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (March 9) after his long-running criticism of Meghan intensified in the wake of her interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • Covid-denying Tanzanian President Magufuli reported to have flown to Kenya for coronavirus treatment

    Pressure is building on the Tanzanian government to disclose the whereabouts of President John Pombe Magufuli after reports that the controversial East African leader had left the country to seek Covid-19 treatment abroad. Mr Magufuli, who has regularly denied that coronavirus is present in Tanzania and recommended herbal remedies over masks despite pleas from doctors and religious leaders, was last seen in public on Feb 24 in Dar es Salaam. On Wednesday, Kenya’s daily newspaper, The Nation, quoted unnamed sources saying that "the leader of an African country who has not appeared in public for nearly two weeks" was on a ventilator in Nairobi with Covid-19. Nairobi staff at the International Crisis Group said Mr Magufuli and “most of his family” were being treated at Nairobi Hospital. Western diplomats told The Telegraph that they had also heard Mr Magufuli was in hospital abroad with coronavirus. Commenting on the reports, Ugandan journalist and commentator, Charles Onyango Obbo, tweeted: “He gets to fly to a Nairobi hospital, while those who listened to him stay home inhaling eucalyptus steam & hanging on to prayers." On Tuesday, opposition leader and 2020 presidential candidate Tundu Lissu said the public had a right to know whether he was hospitalized with the virus and if so, where. “The President’s well-being is a matter of grave public concern. We’re informed when [former president] Kikwete had prostate surgery. We’re not kept in the dark when [former president] Mwalimu fought leukemia. What’s it with Magufuli that we don’t deserve to know?” Mr Lissu said on Twitter.

  • If It’s Up Then It’s Stuck in History: Cardi B Is the 1st Ever Female Rapper With a Certified Diamond Single for ‘Bodak Yellow’

    Cardi B burst into the hip-hop scene letting us know that she made “money moves” and she made “bloody moves.” She tried to tell us!

  • Britain's Royal institution explained: what is The Firm and who runs it?

    The Duchess of Sussex made references to “the institution” during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, suggesting she was talking about palace staff rather than royal relations. The institution of the monarchy, sometimes called the “court”, takes in the staff and advisers, as well as the rules and traditions within which the Royal family is constrained. All senior members of the Royal family have a cohort of secretaries whose role is to support them in every aspect of their public roles, from diary managers to accountants to press officers. In the case of the Queen, her most senior aide is Sir Edward Young, her Private Secretary, who manages her household and is the key liaison point between Her Majesty and the outside world. If the Government wanted to arrange a State visit for a US President, for example, or if a Prime Minister decided to resign, Sir Edward would be the one to get the call. Working underneath him in Buckingham Palace are scores of other servants, some of whom help advise the Queen, but also butlers, valets, cleaners, conservators and cooks. In the case of the Queen, her household also includes as many as nine ladies-in-waiting, who are official companions drawn from the aristocracy, though only one is likely to be on hand at any one time. Other senior members of the Royal family, most notably the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, have their own teams of staff and advisers, who are referred to collectively by the building in which they are based, so that the Prince’s household is Clarence House and the Duke’s is Kensington Palace. Read more: What the world missed during rive key Sussex revelations

  • Don Johnson Reveals How Daughter Dakota Johnson Reacted When She Was Financially Cut Off

    Don Johnson’s five children are able to “stay on the payroll” under one condition

  • Teen mom explains how she created a successful six-figure business: 'I felt firsthand what it was like to be pushed aside'

    Trudi Lebron is a high school dropout, a teen mom — and the owner of a successful six-figure business.

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House voteWhat does Joe Manchin really want?

  • Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.

  • Kristen Johnston Says She ‘Married’ Drugs After 3rd Rock from the Sun Ended, Calls Addiction ‘Very Abusive’

    “It was like an on-off relationship for four years,” the actress said

  • Meghan McCain Just Compared Meghan Markle to This Historic Figure and Whoopi Goldberg Has Thoughts

    Whoopi Goldberg goes viral on social media after viewers noticed her bemused reaction to Meghan McCain's stance on Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Khloé Kardashian claims Kris Jenner showed her STI photos to prevent teen sex

    Khloé Kardashian said she was scared off teenage sex after a talk with Kris Kardashian.

  • Prince Harry couldn't leave royals without Diana's money

    "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," he said, referring to his mother's untimely death at 36 years old.

  • Former MI5 chief called on to defuse ‘bombshells’ dropped by Harry and Meghan

    He is the real-life spy master who oversaw British intelligence at the height of the 2017 terror attacks and the Salisbury poisoning a year later. But as he prepares to become the next Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer in the Royal household, Andrew Parker, former director general of MI5, can expect to have his work cut out. When he replaces the long-serving Lord Peel on April 1, the Cambridge-educated amateur ornithologist is going to have to make an eagle-eyed assessment of the fall-out from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. While the Queen may be intent on addressing the “serious” and “concerning” issues raised privately with her family, according to Tuesday’s statement, behind palace gates “the institution” so pointedly referred to by the couple in their two-hour tell-all undoubtedly also has questions to answer. Top of the in-tray for Lord Parker, described as Britain’s “safest pair of hands”, will be allegations that “The Firm” did not provide enough support to the Duchess when she flagged her deteriorating mental health to the human resources department – notwithstanding the fact that members of the Royal family remain baffled the Duchess did not come to them directly. The royal household will also have to address claims of institutional racism – and a climate where, according to Prince Harry’s assessment, royals like the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge feel “trapped”. Amid talk of Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, and Clive Alderton, who serves the same role for Prince Charles, being “dead men walking” for their role in the “Megxit” crisis, Lord Parker will be forced to address the thorny issue of how to resolve family disputes in way that preserves the integrity of the monarchy without alienating any of its members. As the Windsors continue to pick through the wreckage of the bombs dropped by Harry and Meghan before a global audience of millions, the 58-year-old father of two will be required to demonstrate his trademark “unflappability”. As one royal insider put it: “Harry was right when he said the royals have become hostages to the household that is supposed to be there to serve them. This is not just a wake-up call to the institution but the family to get a grip on that household. That’s where Lord Parker will help to bring a fresh perspective. “He needs to help the Royal family use this as an opportunity to have a long, hard look at how the Royal household is organised in a way that best supports and promotes a British monarchy that has been under attack.” According to someone who worked closely with the senior “spook”, Lord Parker’s ability to think “strategically” as well as tactically will also be a great help to Her Majesty. “He comes from a background where leaking costs lives, so he’ll expect a much more professional approach. This is a bloke who is able to see around corners. “He doesn’t reveal his character easily. He’s not somebody you feel very chummy with but he is somebody you feel very secure with.”