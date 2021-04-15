A tearful Prince Charles makes first public engagement since Prince Philip's death as he inspects flowers and tributes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Prince of Wales visits the gardens of Marlborough House, London
The Prince of Wales visits the gardens of Marlborough House, London

The Prince of Wales appeared close to tears as he inspected the many flowers and tributes left for his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, by well-wishers today.

Prince Charles, 72, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, was clearly moved as he paid an emotional visit to Marlborough House Gardens to read some of the messages left by members of the public, his first engagement since the Duke’s death.

Dressed in a blue suit with black tie, he bent to read the tributes, at times looking almost overcome by grief.

The Duchess, dressed in black, also looked solemn as she bent to look at the messages, paying particular attention to a model Land Rover with the words “The Duke R.I.P” written on the roof.

The flowers are among those left at Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.

Although the Royal family asked members of the public to make a donation to charity in the Duke’s memory, rather than leave flowers, many opted to pay their respects in the traditional fashion.

Each evening, the tributes are taken, with great care, to the private gardens at Marlborough House at St James’s Palace to be laid out by police officers.

The Prince of Wales looks teary as he visits the gardens of Marlborough House - Jeremy Selwyn
The Prince of Wales looks teary as he visits the gardens of Marlborough House - Jeremy Selwyn

The Grade I-listed mansion, former London home of the Queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary, is now the headquarters of the Commonwealth of Nations and where the Commonwealth Secretariat is based - a fitting location given the Duke’s long association with the club of 54 member states.

During his many years of public duty and service, Prince Philip undertook 229 solo visits to Commonwealth countries between 1949 and 2016 and many more alongside the Queen.

He also made two round-the-world voyages aboard HMY Britannia visiting some of the remotest parts of the Commonwealth as the Queen’s representative.

Prince Charles was the first member of the Royal family to publicly inspect the floral tributes, which are moved each evening to discourage crowds from gathering.

They included the model Land Rover similar to the one that will bear his coffin on Saturday.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, to view the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh&#xa0; - Jeremy Selwyn
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, to view the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh - Jeremy Selwyn
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, to view the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace - Jeremy Selwyn
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, to view the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace - Jeremy Selwyn

Next to it was a card, from “Marian & Marum” reading: “Your memory will never fade. Rest in Peace.”

Another read: “Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow. You are in our prayers.”

Another was to Queen Elizabeth: “Sending our love and condolences on the loss of your beloved Prince Philip, yours always, love Layla, Lis and Neil xxxx”.

“HRH A True Gentleman. Thank you for your devoted service to our country. We shall miss you," read another.

Another to the Queen read: “We are so sorry for your profound loss Your Majesty’s “strength and stay” will endure in our hearts always.

Another read: “Wishing Your Majesty peace in the days ahead and sending our deepest condolences. Yours sincerely, The Kohler Family, Annapolis, Maryland USA”

The Earl of Wessex also today acknowledged the outpouring of public support relating to the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, on which he worked alongside his father.

In a statement released online, he said the “wonderful” memories shared about the award and, in some cases, about meeting his father had been “truly uplifting.”

He added: “I think I may have said once that he was a man that once met, never forgotten. He had a unique ability to make a lasting impression in a remarkably short time. I, like all my family, have a lifetime of lasting impressions, inspiration, shared passions and love. He may have departed this world, but his spirit and ethos lives on through his Award, through each and every life touched, transformed, inspired; then, now and in the future. Thank you one and all for helping to create such an extraordinary tribute.

Despite officially being in a two-week period of mourning, on Wednesday the Princess Royal, carried out the first royal public engagement since the Duke’s death after being given special permission from the Queen.

The Princess, 70, appeared a little teary-eyed as she fondly reminisced about learning how to sail with her father during the visit to two yacht clubs on the Isle of Wight, where the Duke of Edinburgh used to enjoy racing during Cowes Week.

The Princess Royal at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, on the Isle of Wight. Picture date: Wednesday April 14, 2021. - Ben Birchall&#xa0;
The Princess Royal at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, on the Isle of Wight. Picture date: Wednesday April 14, 2021. - Ben Birchall

The Queen too, has performed two royal duties since her husband of 73 years died on Friday, formally bidding farewell to the Royal Household's most senior official, Earl Peel, who was Lord Chamberlain for 14 years and appointing Lord Parker of Minsmere, the former MI5 chief, in his place.

On Saturday, the Prince paid a touching tribute to his father in an unscripted televised address, saying: “My dear Papa was a very special person.”

Speaking on behalf of the whole Royal Family from his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, he added: “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure.”

He said the Duke had “given the most remarkable, devoted service” to the Queen, the Royal Family, his country and the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles, speaking from Highgrove, his Gloucestershire estate, recorded the family tribute to his father at 4.30pm yesterday.

A source close to him said the Prince was “deeply sad” about the Duke’s death, adding: “Just because you know a family member is not well does not mean it is any easier when the time comes.”

The Prince said: “I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, to view the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 10 - Jeremy Selwyn
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, to view the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 10 - Jeremy Selwyn

“As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow.

“My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you.”

Sources close to Prince Charles have described the special bond he had enjoyed with his father, a relationship that had become ever closer in recent years, dismissing a long-held view that it was difficult and strained.

Recommended Stories

  • How the Royal Family have been supporting the Queen since Prince Philip retired

    Royal Family members like Charles and William have been appearing alongside the Queen for several years.

  • Prince Charles and Camilla Fight Back Tears While Visiting Prince Philip Tributes

    Prince Charles and wife Camilla visited Prince Philip tributes left by thousands of mourners at Marlborough House in London on Thursday. The memorials were transferred from Buckingham Palace to Marlborough, where the Commonwealth foundation is headquartered, but that won’t be where they will stay.

  • Royal family release unseen pictures of Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by great-grandchildren

    Until now it had remained a cherished family photograph, unseen by the rest of the world. Showing the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle, the precious image had been kept under wraps. But Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 on Friday has prompted the 94-year-old monarch to open the treasured royal family album in memory of a beloved patriarch. The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018, shows the Queen holding baby Prince Louis in her arms as she sits between his brother Prince George, now seven, and sister Princess Charlotte, five. Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 10, their eldest great-grandchild, stands behind the couple as her younger sister Isla, nine, cradles their cousin Lena, the two-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, whose eldest Mia, seven, flanks them and seemingly stifles a giggle. Speaking a thousand words about the Queen and the Duke's close bond with the youngest members of the House of Windsor, the image captures the relaxed mood as the children visited Great Granny and Grandpa in Scotland that summer. It was taken almost a year before the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' son Archie, their eighth great-grandchild, was born. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also issued their own separate photograph, taken three years earlier at Balmoral, showing the Queen and the Duke posing with an infant George and baby Charlotte.

  • Man stuns TikTok users after discovering a ‘secret box’ in his backyard: ‘You’ll never believe what I found’

    A man mistakenly opened a "secret concrete box" that was buried in his backyard, much to TikTok's joy.

  • These Parents Risk Losing Custody Forever If They Can't Bond With Their Babies on Zoom

    Trying to connect safely with family members outside of our immediate households has been a challenge for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic, but for parents whose children have been placed in foster care, the experience has been heartbreaking. With quarantines in place for everyone’s safety, parents who would normally be entitled to supervised, in-person visits […]

  • Brad Pitt Scared Us So Much With These Photos of Him Leaving Medical Center in a Wheelchair

    When it comes to our celeb-obsessed hearts, they’re a lot more fragile than it seems. Sure, we might be able to stomach a heartbreaking A-lister breakup from time to time (although some hurt more than others), but when it comes to any celeb injury or illness — it’s hard for us not to go into […]

  • Toddler found walking alone near highway while mom dined with friend, Texas police say

    Police say they found the toddler’s two siblings, ages 3 and 8, alone in a hotel room with the door ajar.

  • Matt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

    Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Florida's Seminole County and accused sex trafficker who is reportedly cooperating with a federal investigation of his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), made at least 150 Venmo payments to young women, including a 17-year-old, The Daily Beast reports, citing several documents detailing years of online financial transactions. Greenberg is the linchpin of an alleged sex ring, and "according to three people with knowledge of the relationship, Gaetz was among the men who tapped Greenberg to access a large network of young women." The Venmo payments, in installments of $300 to $1,000 or more, were typically labeled as being for "food" or "school," though Greenberg also wrote "ice cream," "salad," "stuff," and "ass" in some transactions, or just use emojis like the lipstick kiss, The Daily Beast reports. The documents show only one new Venmo payment from Gaetz to Greenberg, "for $300 on November 1, 2018, with the love hotel emoji in the memo field." But the documents also show Greenberg in 2017 making at least 16 Venmo payments totaling nearly $5,000 to a woman who would go on to date Gaetz (not his current fiancée), plus another $1,500 via Cash App over two days in April 2017, The Daily Beast reports. "That woman — who came to Washington, D.C., as an intern in January 2018 — has said she dated Gaetz during and after her senior year in college. Federal investigators seized Gaetz's phone in December 2020, and they took his ex-girlfriend's device shortly after." Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old, and the one payment he Venmo'd to Greenberg tied to the the underage girl was after she turned 18, The Daily Beast reports. That woman has recently changed all her identifying information on Venmo and apparently defriended Gaetz and two other women Greenberg paid, The Daily Beast says, and Gaetz has lost at least seven Venmo friends in the past week, since the news organization started reporting on the payments. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMads Mikkelsen reportedly joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5Brooklyn Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge unexpectedly retires from the NBA due to irregular heartbeat

  • Former U.S. Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker, full recovery expected -spokesman

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • Former detective on Daunte Wright case: Death very possibly 'caused by negligence' of police officer

    Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams explains why the charges against former police officer Kim Potter are 'right and appropriate.'

  • Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at funeral

    Prince William and Prince Harry won’t walk side-by-side Saturday as they follow their grandfather’s coffin into the church ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, minimizing the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers who are grappling with strained relations since Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year. Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the broad outlines of the funeral program for Queen Elizabeth II's husband, who died April 9 at 99. The palace revealed that William and Harry’s cousin, Peter Phillips, will walk between the princes as they escort the coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London.

  • Kyra Sedgwick Says She “Didn’t Get Invited Back” to Tom Cruise’s Home After This Incident

    During a dinner party in the 1990s, Kyra Sedgwick found a mysterious button while she was snooping around Tom Cruise's house. This week, she revealed what happened when she pressed it.

  • Many GOP officials still privately hope prosecutors, some other outside force will make Trump go away

    In 2015 and 2016, former President Donald Trump's Republican primary rivals and other GOP officials tried to dodge his withering personal insults "while hoping that external events and news media coverage would ultimately lead to his downfall," Maggie Haberman recalls at The New York Times. That strategy obviously failed. But many Republican leaders are once more hoping, mostly in private, that time or some heaven-sent deus ex machina makes Trump fade into retirement, despite his clear intention to retain control over the GOP. Some Republicans "are privately hopeful that the criminal investigation into Mr. Trump's business by the New York district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., will result in charges that hobble him from running again or even being a major figure within the party," Haberman reports, adding that Trump is said to be "agitated about the investigation." Others say they believe he is losing relevance his own, now that he is out of office and kicked off Twitter. David Kochel, a Republican strategist and Jeb Bush supporter in 2016 campaign, is not among them. "We've seen this movie before — a bunch of GOP leaders all looking at each other, waiting to see who's going to try and down Trump," he said, adding that Trump and Fox News are making sure the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is "being stuffed down the memory hole" for conservatives. "It is Groundhog Day," another GOP Trump critic, Tim Miller, told Haberman. It seemed "like a rational choice in 2015," but "after we all saw how the strategy fails of just hoping and wishing for him to go away, nobody learned from it." In the meantime, most GOP leaders and 2024 hopefuls are going out of their way to stay on Trump's good side. One reason is Trump's ability to steer huge sums of money to friendly Republicans, Politico notes. But Trump also holds sway over a sizable faction of the GOP electorate — though just how sizable is a matter of dispute — and he seems to relish savaging Republican critics. Trump "intimidates people because he will attack viciously and relentlessly, much more than any other politician, yet somehow people crave his approval," Mike DuHaime, a Chris Christie adviser in 2016, told the Times. "Trump did self-destruct eventually, after four years in office," he said. "But he can still make or break others, and that makes him powerful and relevant." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leaderMads Mikkelsen reportedly joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5

  • Gwyneth Paltrow on Whether Daughter Apple, 16, Will Go Into the Family Business

    The trendy teenager recently helped launch the GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion

  • My wife makes $200K a year, but gives us $700 a month, and $3,000 to her brother and mother ‘to keep them in the good life’

    What I did not know is that my mother-in-law also uses emotional guilt to get my wife to work 150-hour weeks to keep her and her son in the good life. It is a complex system where people follow rules, adopt moral beliefs and, yes, can give up their own agency without question.

  • How Meghan Markle Feels Missing Prince Philip’s Funeral Amid "All the Family Tension"

    She isn't feeling relieved, a source says.

  • Has Texas Achieved Herd Immunity? "There Is No Way on God's Green Earth," Expert Says.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have been overly optimistic Sunday when he said on Fox News that his state could be “very close” to herd immunity — the point where so much of the population is immune to COVID-19, either from being vaccinated or previously infected, that the virus can no longer spread. “When you look at the senior population, for example, more than 70% of our seniors have received a vaccine shot, more than 50% of those who are 50 to 65 have received a vaccine shot,” Abbott, a Republican, told Chris Wallace. Wallace had asked why statewide infection, hospitalization and death rates were more under control than in other states, despite Texas reopening many activities and eliminating mask mandates. “I don’t know what herd immunity is," Abbott said, "but when you add that to the people who have immunity, it looks like it could be very close to herd immunity.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Michael Osterholm, a public health researcher and director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said, “There is no way on God’s green earth that Texas is anywhere even close to herd immunity.” He added: “Look no further than Michigan and Minnesota, which have much higher rates of vaccination than Texas. And we’re already seeing widespread transmission.” About 19% of people in Texas are fully vaccinated, while the numbers are 22% in Michigan and 24% in Minnesota. Estimates of what it would take to reach herd immunity have edged up since the pandemic began, ranging from requiring immunity in 60% to more than 90% of the population to halt transmission. No one is sure what the level should be, Osterholm said. “Anybody who will tell you exactly what the level of herd immunity is is also likely to want to sell you a bridge.” He predicted that within a few weeks or a month, Texas and other parts of the U.S. south and west would see rising case rates like the levels now occurring in the Upper Midwest and Northeast. A major factor in the relentless spread of the virus is the increasing proportion of cases caused by the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain and known as B.1.1.7, which is more contagious than the form of the virus that first emerged. That variant “surely resets the meter” and makes herd immunity harder to achieve, Osterholm said. Additional variants could further complicate the forecast. “These variants are game changers,” he said. “They really are. It’s really remarkable.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Queen to sit alone and wear a face mask throughout Prince Philip's funeral

    The Queen will sit alone during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service and will wear a mask throughout, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The monarch, 94, will be unable to be comforted during the 50-minute ceremony as the Royal Family adheres to strict Covid guidelines. As such, all 30 mourners invited to Saturday's service at St George's Chapel will sit two metres apart from anyone who is not a member of their own household in the Quire. The Queen will be driven to the chapel in a State Bentley alongside a lady-in-waiting, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. Her vehicle will bring up the rear of the procession that will follow the Duke's coffin on foot as it is carried aboard a specially designed Land Rover hearse from within the grounds of Windsor Castle. It is not yet known which lady-in-waiting will accompany the Queen, but Lady Pamela Hicks, 91, a first cousin of the Duke, could be considered a possibility, thereby allowing her to be part of the occasion. Lady Pamela is no longer an official lady-in-waiting but was at the monarch's side for decades and was a bridesmaid at her 1947 wedding. On learning of the Duke’s death last Friday, she said: "A unique man in every way. There was nobody quite like him."

  • We Found Out Why Some People Won't Experience Any COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

    Your immune system is working against the virus even if you do not exhibit any symptoms.

  • Danica Patrick was 'broken open' after Aaron Rodgers breakup

    Danica Patrick talked about her romance with the NFL star on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."