Prince Charles on official duty for first time since Harry and Meghan interview

Gareth Davies
·2 min read
The Prince of Wales arrives for a visit to an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House church, London - Yui Mok/PA
Prince Charles has made his first official appearance since Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As pressure mounted on Buckingham Palace to respond to allegations of racism that surfaced during the interview, the Prince of Wales visited a Covid vaccination centre in Jesus House church, Acton in London.

The Prince of Wales chuckled when he was asked if he had seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Charles was questioned by the media as he made his first public appearance since Meghan and Harry's devastating claim an un-named member of the royal family made a racist comment about their son.

As Charles left following a visit to a pop-up vaccine clinic in a London church, a reporter asked, "Sir, what did you think of the interview?", and after turning to see who had called out, he chuckled and carried on walking.

Prince Charles was singled out by his son, with Harry saying he felt let down by his father and that "there's a lot of hurt that's happened".

Speaking about his father, the Duke said: "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, (and) Archie's his grandson.

"But at the same time - I will always love him - but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.

"But they only know what they know, or what they're told."

Harry said his father stopped taking his calls while he and Meghan were in Canada "because I took matters into my own hands. I needed to do this for my family".

A source close to the heir to the throne last night suggested he will be left “absolutely devastated” by his younger son’s suggestion that he had let him in down in the run up to Megxit in January last year.

