Prince Charles Ridiculed Over Truly Clueless Moment During Queen’s Speech

Britain’s Prince Charles on Tuesday delivered the Queen’s Speech for the first time after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, began suffering from what officials called ”episodic mobility problems.”

One key moment struck a sour note with many observers.

The speech, which marks the formal opening of Parliament, is written by government officials. In it, Charles said the administration would work to “help ease the cost of living for families” amid economic uncertainties.

The comments struck critics as more than a little odd given the setting. Charles, who was decked out in full royal accoutrement, gave the speech while sitting on a gilded throne in a bejeweled setting at the House of Lords:

Prince Charles announces the government's top priority is to "help ease the cost-of-living for families," with a promise to "level up opportunity in all parts of the country" https://t.co/ptiAKKkwe8pic.twitter.com/wUydQMvAvu — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) May 10, 2022

Needless to say, the comments and the setting did not go unnoticed on social media:

Imagine being a grown-ass country and having this as part of your government. https://t.co/n518hqOaSb — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 10, 2022

i simply would have made this announcement from any other room, wearing any other outfit https://t.co/2u1XNn6Vj5 — rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) May 10, 2022

Man sits on a Golden throne while talking about the cost-of-living is so outrageously beyond parody i'm not sure even the Onion could add anything further to it. https://t.co/DF0IWYCkod — Friendly Neighborhood Comrade (@SpiritofLenin) May 10, 2022

The optics here are exquisite. No notes. https://t.co/vT2fxgv7T2 — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) May 10, 2022

The next time Biden gives a speech about reducing cost of living expenses, I want him stepping out of a life-sized Klimt painting diorama wrapped in a golden robe studded with rubies and emeralds. “My fellow Americans,” he begins, rubies jingling, “these diaper prices amirite?” — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) May 10, 2022

Sitting on a golden throne while talking to us about the cost of living. Meanwhile Elsie is eating one meal a day and riding buses to keep warm. Kmt. https://t.co/LxGe1GmnkD — Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) May 10, 2022

I will never understand how in the 21st century we still have kings and queens



Actual living royalty who's abundance of wealth is provided by working class tax payers, who will then go on TV upon a golden throne to say how they will help poor people



This is absolutely mental https://t.co/ZxqsDepOWf — Dylan Burns 🕊️🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@DylanBurns1776) May 10, 2022

Talking about the cost-of-living crisis from a golden fucking throne https://t.co/wQkk6LMqqL — libcom.org (@libcomorg) May 10, 2022

how do you unironically read this speech surrounded by this much gold https://t.co/3qLJNA7rCJ — cat-catgirlfriend 🏳️‍⚧️ (@your_ccgf) May 10, 2022

"The cost of living has gotten very high" he says perched upon his golden throne. https://t.co/7d0AuAGMru — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) May 10, 2022

Nothing says "we are all in this together" more than delivering this message from your gold throne. https://t.co/H3MSCCnDth — Vinny D'Agostino 💎 👏 (@proofofwork1) May 10, 2022

This Doofus is Sitting on a GOLD THRONE Telling People About Cost of Living



We need to play this insanity in a loop until we adopt a Republic



No more Monarchy https://t.co/DyTKmoxaK6 — Ron Butler (@ronmortgageguy) May 10, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.