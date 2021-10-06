Prince Charles is set to welcome new neighbors as the estate bordering his own is on sale for $10.2 million. Take a look inside.
An estate neighboring Prince Charles' family home is on sale for the first time since 1949.
Nestled in the English countryside, Elmestree Estate comes with a former farmhouse and lodge.
Surrounded by greenery, new owners will enjoy the flora and fauna the future king is known to love.
An estate bordering Prince Charles' beloved Highgrove House, which he considers to be his family home with the Duchess of Cornwall, is now on the market.
Source: Strutt and Parker, Insider
For £7.5 million, or around $10.2 million, new owners could move into a very royal neighborhood two miles outside the market village of Tetbury, Gloucestershire.
Source: Strutt and Parker
Prince William and Prince Harry both grew up next to Elmestree and their late mother, Princess Diana, was reportedly seen going for jogs in the meadows close by.
Source: Daily Mail
But the royal links aren't the only appeal of the estate - according to real estate agent Strutt and Parker's property brochure on Elmestree, it has a vibrant history dating all the way back to the 12th century.
Source: Strutt and Parker
The main house, straddled by parkland and gardens, was built in 1844 and connects to a 17th-century former farmhouse now called Farm End.
Source: Strutt and Parker
Views of the main house hallway showcase the features that make a traditional English manor house - a wooden grandfather clock, wrap-around staircases, and fireplaces.
Source: Strutt and Parker
There's also plenty of space for guests as the main house comes with 11 bedrooms. The former farmhouse has four bedrooms and the detached lodge house comes with two bedrooms and its own private garden.
Source: Strutt and Parker
Matthew Sudlow, head of estates and farm agency at Strutt & Parker said finding a house like Elmestree "in this part of the world, with many original features along with a model farmstead of this size intact, is remarkable."
Source: Strutt and Parker
Sudlow also said it's possible Elmestree could be turned into a commercial venture: "The opportunity to create an exceptional destination here is huge."
Source: Strutt and Parker
Whether it remains a private home or not, there's plenty of opportunity for someone new to enjoy the woodlands and flowers Prince Charles loves so much about the area.
Source: Strutt and Parker, Highgrove House
The new neighbors of the future king could take to the countryside as he has - Prince Charles first came to Highgrove over 40 years ago.
Source: Highgrove House
Read the original article on Insider