Prince Charles stands in for Queen in UK Parliament
Queen Elizabeth II's long reign entered new territory on Tuesday when the 96-year-old monarch delegated the formal opening of Parliament to her son and heir, Prince Charles. (May 10)
The speech set out 38 bills that prime minister Boris Johnson's government hopes to push through parliament over the next 12 months.
For the first time since 1963, Queen Elizabeth did not attend the opening of Britain's Parliament. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth, 96, has “reluctantly” decided to skip the ceremony and has cut back on public appearances in recent months due to mobility issues.
At the Palace of Westminster today, the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, read the Queen's Speech for the first time.
Britain's Prince Charles set out the government's legislative agenda on Tuesday, outlining Prime Minister Boris Johnson's return to his election pledges to tackle regional inequalities across Britain and maximise its post-Brexit freedoms. The speech set out 38 bills, including measures to shake up the audit market, crack down on illicit finance and to make the City more attractive to global investors post-Brexit. "Her Majesty's government's priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families," Charles told parliament, reading a speech on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, who pulled out of the ceremony due to mobility issues.
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not carry out the opening of parliament on Tuesday as the 96-year-old monarch has had a recurrence of mobility issues, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, the latest event she will not attend because of her health. Her son and heir Prince Charles, accompanied by his eldest son Prince William, will step in to replace her for the grand set-piece ceremony, in which the monarch sets out the government's agenda, the palace said. "The queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Queen Elizabeth II delegated one of her most important public duties to Prince Charles on Tuesday, underscoring the increasingly central role the heir to the throne is taking as his mother prepares to celebrate 70 years on the throne. Charles presided over the state opening of Parliament and delivered the Queen’s Speech laying out the government’s legislative program. The queen’s decision to delegate her role to Charles is likely to be seen by the public as evidence that a transition is underway, with the 96-year-old monarch remaining on the throne but turning over more responsibilities to her eldest son.
Boris Johnson is preparing to set out a string of new bills during the state opening of parliament.
There may have been no direct mention of her absence at the State Opening of Parliament but Her Majesty’s presence was keenly felt.
