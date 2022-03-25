Prince Charles urges men to ‘dismantle lies, words and actions’ that lead to violence against women

Prince Charles threw his weight behind Camilla's campaign to end violence against women as he spoke to a small audience at the Bru Boru cultural centre in County Tipperary on the last leg of the couple's tour of Ireland

The Prince of Wales has urged men to dismantle the “lies, words and actions” that lead to violence against women, in his first major intervention in the campaign to end “appalling attacks”.

The Prince, speaking shortly after meeting the family of Ashling Murphy who was killed in January while out jogging, lent his full support to his wife’s campaign to stop violence against women in a passionate speech.

“The responsibility to make a difference rests on us all,” he told an audience on Friday.

“Last year, my wife called on the entire community – male and female – to dismantle the lies, words and actions that enable so much violence against women.

“In your country and mine, in the intervening year, we have continued to witness appalling attacks.”

‘Profound sorrow and sympathy’

Speaking to a small audience in Bru Boru cultural centre in County Tipperary, the Prince continued: “Therefore, with profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, who was taken from us far too soon, and who I know was a friend to many here where she performed.

“My wife and I were so enormously touched to have been able to meet her family, who are with us here today, and our most special, heartfelt thoughts are with them.”

The Prince’s words demonstrate his full support for the Duchess of Cornwall’s own campaign to eradicate violence against women.

She has made the topic a cornerstone of her work in the Royal Family, regularly visiting women’s refuges to meet survivors of rape, domestic violence and coercive control.

During their visit to Ireland, the Prince and Duchess met with the parents of Ms Murphy, the 23-year-old primary school teacher whose death has left the grieving community shaken.

The Duchess of Cornwall, seen here meeting people after the Prince's speech, has made violence against women a cornerstone of her work

The Duchess has made several powerful speeches on the topic in the last year, recognised by long-term campaigners for raising the profile of the issue on her national platform as a member of the Royal Family.

In October, in what was widely received as her most significant speech to date, she said: “We need to get the men in our lives involved in this movement.

“We do not, in any way, hold all men responsible for sexual violence. But we do need them all on board to tackle it.

“After all, rapists are not born, they are constructed. And it takes an entire community – male and female – to dismantle the lies, words and actions that foster a culture in which sexual assault is seen as normal, and in which it shames the victim.

“So let us all leave here today and try and get the men in our lives to participate in building a ‘shameless’ society.”

The Prince looked a little unsure as he and Camilla joined in with a traditional Irish dance

The Duchess has recently spoken of how the Queen's public confirmation of her wish that Camilla will one day be known as Queen Consort has helped to elevate her charity projects.

“Of course, it’s a great honour,” she said. “It couldn’t be anything else. But it does help it.”

The Prince and Duchess’s final day in Ireland saw a range of activities, from the Prince’s speech to a visit to a food market, walkabout and stop at the medieval Rock of Cashel.

After seeing a demonstration of traditional Irish dancing, the royal visitors were even persuaded to join in with a few steps.