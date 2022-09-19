Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, walked in the funeral procession behind the Queen's coffin

Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived at Westminster Abbey behind the procession for Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, joined their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the royal family as they walked behind the monarch's coffin to Westminster Abbey.

They were the only great-grandchildren named in the Order of Service, which was sent to Insider by Buckingham Palace ahead of the ceremony. Their younger brother, Prince Louis (age 4) was not in attendance.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, arrived at Westminster Abbey following in the funeral procession behind the Queen’s coffin Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton were understood to have thought "very carefully" about whether to include their eldest children in the procession, according to The Telegraph's royal correspondent, Victoria Ward. George and Charlotte referred to the late monarch as "Gan Gan," Ward reports.

Meanwhile, unnamed sources told the Mail Online that it was a "collective family decision" to include the children.

"As parents they have, of course, thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them," a source told the publication. "Of course little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are up to it."

The images of the young royals walking behind the coffin are reminiscent of Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind the late Princess Diana's coffin in 1997. The brothers were aged 15 and 12 respectively when their mother died.

George and Charlotte will also be included in the congregation at the committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, which will take place after the funeral on Monday.

