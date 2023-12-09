Prince George’s County parents, leaders push for more crossing guards for students

MOUNT RAINIER, Md. (DC News Now) — Parents in Prince George’s County are calling county leaders to work together and provide safer routes to school for students and help fill the need for crossing guards.

This comes just two weeks after two students were hit and killed walking to school in Riverdale Park.

“For me, it very much felt like it home, it could have been any of our municipalities,” said Mount Rainier Mayor Celina Benitez.

Benitez is not only the mayor of Mount Rainier but she’s also a mother to an 8-year-old. The devastating news when she learned a 5-year-old and 8-year-old were hit and killed on their way to school made herself and other parents feel on edge.

“I held my child extra tight that day because I just dropped her off when this happened. We want to make sure another child doesn’t lose their life,” she said.

The tragic incident shed light on a bigger issue the need for more crossing guards and safer passage, especially in areas near schools.

“We want to make sure the kids can walk to school, and be able to bike to school but how can we do this if the kids are not safe?” she said.

Mount Rainier Elementary School PTO, Thomas S. Stone Elementary School PTO Executive Board, Hyattsville Elementary School, and more released a letter for police, local and state leaders to step up.

“Doing everything possible to protect the safety of our students, teachers, and staff is not a

choice. It is the core responsibility of every leader in Prince George’s County. This failure of

leadership must never happen again,” the letter said.

They’re asking PGPD to have all vacant crossing guard positions be filled by January 1 2024. If they’re unable to do so, parents are asking the department and PGCPS to work with city governments to help recruit, hire, and pay their crossing guards.

“This would allow the county and PGCPS to assign crossing guards to schools in unincorporated areas while allowing local municipalities to fill guard positions with residents from and most invested in their communities,” the letter said.

Benitez says in her city the local police department works as crossing guards. She also says they have community members interested in the position but they want the option to work in their cities.

“We have residents that might want to [apply to] those openings… It might be easier to do it in their city instead of traveling to a city that’s further away,” she said.

During a November press conference, a day after the devastating incident Prince George’s County Schools and police said they are actively working to fill the large number of openings for crossing guards.

Parents are also calling on state leaders to find additional ways to ensure kids are safe to and from school.

“We know it’s not one cookie-cutter thing for all. It’s various things that we need to do to address it. Reducing the speed, make sure we get more funding to like to create safe pathways for schools, making sure the streets and sidewalks where they walk are safe for them to walk,” said Benitez.

The city of Mount Rainier is in the process of developing its Vizion Zero Plan. They’re hoping to receive additional federal funding to improve road safety in the city.

