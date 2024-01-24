Prince George’s County police identify man killed in hit-and-run

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department identified the pedestrian that was killed in a hit-and-run.

56-year-old William Wayland was killed in Temple Hills on Jan. 13 just before midnight when a car ran into him on the 4500 block of St. Barnabas Road.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of an unidentified car was heading southbound when they hit Wayland.

The situation was still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 731-4422 or contact @PGCrimeSolvers.

