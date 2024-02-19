Prince George’s County police: Man confesses to strangling, killing girlfriend

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) charged a man suspected of killing his girlfriend on Saturday in Accokeek.

Police say 43-year-old Carl Kearney, Jr., of Griffin, Ga., walked into a police station in Clinton, Md. on Feb. 17 at about 9:20 a.m. He told officers that he strangled his girlfriend inside her Accokeek home earlier that morning.

Woman found dead during welfare check in Prince George’s County

Officers responded to the home in the 800 block of St. James Ct. to perform a welfare check. Inside, they found 38-year-old Patrina Best unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an interview with detectives, Kearney confessed to strangling her during an argument.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGCPD at (301) 516-2512.

