PRINCE GEORGE – Police have charged a county man in last week’s shooting at a hotel near Interstate 95 that sent the victim to the hospital with critical injuries.

Christopher Shawn Castle, 46, faces one count of aggravated malicious wounding and four weapons charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Castle was arrested Aug. 17, the same day of the shooting at the Quality Inn hotel on South Crater Road near the U.S. Route 301 exit off I-95. The victim, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where he underwent surgery. Police said Wednesday that the victim was still recuperating in the hospital.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Castle is due in Prince George General District Court Oct. 17 to answer one of the weapons charges, and Oct. 30 to answer the rest of them, including the malicious wounding count.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Prince George IDs suspect, charges in hotel shooting