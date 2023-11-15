Prince George Police charge Florida trucker with stealing diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven

PRINCE GEORGE – A Florida trucker is in trouble here for stealing more than $20,000 in diesel fuel from a county truck plaza over a span of six visits.

Pablo Navarro of Miami is alleged to have doctored a diesel dispenser at the 7-Eleven truck stop in the 4500 block of County Drive to obtain the fuel, Prince George Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday. According to reports, Navarro “illegally meddled with parts inside the fuel dispenser” that changed how the pump counts the gallons and how much it costs to pump it.

“Through the assistance of 7-Eleven loss prevention investigators, this arrest has been linked to six similar thefts from the convenience store,” police said in the post.

Navarro faces 21 crimes – seven counts each of tampering with a fuel pump and vandalism, four counts of petit larceny and three counts of grand larceny. The vandalism and petit larceny charges are misdemeanors, and the rest are felonies.

Pump-tampering carries a maximum penalty in Virginia of five years’ imprisonment. Grand larceny is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

An investigation continues in the case, and more charges could be filed, police said. Police also are asking any locality that might have experienced similar losses as the 7-Eleven to call the department at (804) 733-2773.

Anyone with more information about the Prince George case is asked to call (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Prince George charges Florida trucker with diesel-fuel theft