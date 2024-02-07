Prince George Police: Hopewell man allegedly sold HVAC-unit parts in Richmond

PRINCE GEORGE − Police say they have arrested the man believed to be behind a string of vandalisms of heating and air-conditioning units across the county.

Scott Sykora, 43, of Hopewell, has been charged with felonious destruction and property, and larceny. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George.

At least 10 heating, ventilation and air conditioning [HVAC] units have been reported damaged at residences, business and churches. Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said in an email that investigators suspect Sykora of gutting the units and selling the stolen components to a scrap-metal company in Richmond.

The estimated damage cost is $100,000, Grochmal said.

Prince George detectives are working with other localities across the Tri-City area where similar damage was reported to determine any links.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2777 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Prince George arrests suspected HVAC-unit vandal