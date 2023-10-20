Prince George Police investigate reported break-in where teen shot by homeowner

PRINCE GEORGE — Police are investigating an incident Friday afternoon where a homeowner shot a teenager who allegedly had broken into their home.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. at a house on Songbird Lane near Southlawn Memorial Park, police chief Keith Early said. A couple who lived at the residence returned home to discover the intruder and called police. As officers were en route, a call came in that shots had been fired at the house.

At the scene, Early said, the officers found the intruder, an unidentified juvenile from Petersburg, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg, where he was last listed in stable condition.

Police did not say which of the homeowners reportedly shot the juvenile.

An investigation is ongoing, Early said. As of Friday night, no charges had been filed.

